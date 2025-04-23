Modern States Education Alliance Receives 2025 D2L Excellence Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nonprofit celebrated for creating innovative learning experiences with D2L Brightspace

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern States Education Alliance , a nonprofit dedicated to making a high-quality college education accessible and affordable to all, today announced it is a 2025 D2L Excellence Award winner. Modern States was recognized for its transformative work expanding college access for hundreds of thousands of learners and for the strategic technology improvements that support its mission, including a platform migration to D2L Brightspace and a streamlined, data-informed user experience.

Selected by a customer-led judging panel, the D2L Excellence Awards celebrate leaders, educators, and trainers who have used D2L Brightspace to make a transformative impact on their community through delivering innovative, accessible, and engaging learning experiences. Nominations were submitted for individuals, teams, programs or organizations within K-12, higher education, and corporate categories.

“This recognition affirms the deep commitment our team has made to building an effective, scalable, and learner-centered platform,” said Jefferson Pestronk, executive director of Modern States.“Our collaboration with D2L allowed us to modernize essential aspects of the learner experience while staying true to our mission of expanding college access. This initiative was about more than a system migration; it was about removing friction for the hundreds of thousands of people who rely on us, and ensuring we can grow with them in meaningful, measurable ways.”

Since launching its new Brightspace environment, Modern States has seen strong engagement, with more than 80,000 learners creating accounts in just the first few months. The platform supports a wide range of learners by offering user-friendly access to free online courses and College Level Examination Program exam vouchers. With new features like learner-approved educator dashboards and an automated voucher fulfillment system, Modern States can now better serve individual learners while efficiently scaling to meet growing demand.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 2025 D2L Excellence Awards winners and the positive and transformative impact they are having on learners around the world. The winners have shown true leadership in creating better, more accessible, and engaging learning experiences,” said John Baker, CEO of D2L.“At D2L, we continue to be inspired every day by customers, and we look forward to celebrating their work together at D2L Fusion 2025.”

To learn more about how Modern States is leveraging digital innovation to make college more accessible, visit ModernStates.org .

About Modern States Education Alliance

Modern States is a nonprofit dedicated to making a high-quality college education accessible and affordable to all. It offers a digital public library of 32 online courses, taught by college professors and designed to prepare learners for College Level Examination Program (CLEP) exams. Learners can take the classes they want when they want and at their own pace and use CLEP exams to validate their learning. Learn more at .

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at

CONTACT: Media contact: Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for Modern States ... 215-681-0770