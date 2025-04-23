Liveops Recognized As Outsource Partner Of The Year By Business Intelligence Group

Award recognizes Liveops' innovation and excellence in delivering agile, high-impact customer service solutions.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Liveops, the leading provider of hyper-flexible outsourced customer service solutions , is proud to announce that it has been named Outsource Partner of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Awards. This prestigious honor underscores Liveops' commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences through agile, scalable support models tailored to the evolving needs of today's businesses.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate companies that go above and beyond to support customers and clients, recognizing those that are reshaping the way service is delivered. Liveops was selected for its ability to provide flexible, reliable, high-quality service powered by a global network of experienced agents and a model that allows for real-time scalability .

“At Liveops, we believe that customer service should never be one-size-fits-all,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops.“This award is a reflection of our team's dedication to meeting clients where they are-whether that means responding to unexpected surges in demand or ensuring that consistent, empathetic support is delivered every single day. We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to partnership, performance, and innovation.”

Liveops enables enterprise and midmarket brands to respond faster and more effectively to shifting customer expectations, staffing challenges, and operational priorities. By removing the limitations of traditional brick-and-mortar contact centers, Liveops empowers businesses with access to a highly skilled global network of customer service agents who provide exceptional support when and where it's needed most.

This recognition comes on the heels of several other industry accolades, reinforcing Liveops' position as a trusted leader in the outsourced customer care space.

About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Compared to industry benchmarks, Liveops achieves a 10% higher first-call resolution rate and 15% higher satisfaction scores. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 25 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs' Top 100 Remote Work Companies to Watch and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and the Innovator of the Year Award by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority. These recognitions further solidify Liveops' commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.

For more information, visit .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience and deep industry insight.

The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

For more information, visit

