Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Cutting Utensil For Food (MBQ-672)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am dentally challenged, and I wanted to create a new cutting utensil that enables you to cut food into small pieces right on the plate," said an inventor, from Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z CHEW. My design offers an improved alternative to using a traditional knife."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to cut food into very small pieces. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cutting utensils. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also could help reduce the risk of choking hazards. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for people who are dentally challenged or who have other issues that make it difficult to chew their food, adults preparing food for a baby or young child, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-672, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED