Younger Donors Are Leading A Quiet Comeback For Direct Mail Fundraising

This twist in donor behavior is supported by findings from the Giving by Generation 2025 report, a new study by Giving USA and Dunham+Company, which tracks generational shifts in philanthropy. And it's a wake-up call for nonprofit professionals, finance leaders, and anyone who thought the future of fundraising was exclusively digital.

Millennials lead all generations in responding to direct mail appeals, surprising new data reveals.

Why Millennials, and Why Now?

Millennials, typically defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, have long been portrayed as glued to screens and allergic to traditional communication. They grew up in the transition from analog to digital and are more than comfortable online. Yet this hybrid upbringing may be exactly why they respond well to multi-channel approaches-including the tactile, personal feel of a letter in the mailbox.

"Millennials are digital natives, yes-but they're also the generation that remembers what it's like to get birthday cards in the mail, or mix tapes from friends," says Beth Brown, a veteran nonprofit marketer and Director of Marketing at Humanitru. "When a direct mail piece that relates to something they care about lands in their hands, it feels novel and personal. That's powerful. And it offers nonprofits an emotional entry point that digital alone can't always replicate."

The report found that 53% of Millennials prefer to respond to a direct mail appeal by donating online , creating a cross-channel donor journey that blends print and digital. While email remains the top-performing channel for Millennials, direct mail isn't far behind-making it their second most effective format and more influential than it is for any other generation. This kind of behavior shows how "old-school" tactics can be effective catalysts for modern giving-if executed well.

A New Donor Funnel: Print to Click

So what does this mean for nonprofits and fundraisers trying to stretch their marketing budgets? For one, it challenges the notion that direct mail is a waste of time or money. When well-targeted and clearly written, it can be one of the most cost-effective ways to drive online giving.

But it also underscores a deeper shift in donor expectations. Today's supporters don't exist in silos. They're not "mail donors" or "email donors"-they're people who consume information in overlapping ways, toggling between formats, devices, and even emotional states.

Nonprofits who recognize this-and design experiences that flow seamlessly between physical and digital-are poised to succeed. Think QR codes that connect a mailed story to a donation landing page. Or follow-up emails that reinforce a message first shared in print. This isn't about paper vs. screen. It's about integration.

What Fundraisers Can Do Differently

For nonprofit leaders and marketing teams, this insight opens up new creative and strategic possibilities:



Make it Personal : Millennials value authenticity. Use variable data printing to personalize names, stories, and suggested donation amounts.



Design for Scanning : Eye-catching headers, bold calls-to-action, and easy-to-read layouts increase the chances your piece will be read-rather than recycled.



Tie Mail to Mobile : Include short, memorable URLs or QR codes that link to mobile-friendly donation pages. Make sure the experience is fast and friction-free.

Track the Journey : Use UTM codes and analytics to measure how many online gifts are triggered by direct mail pieces. The ROI might surprise you.

How to Identify Millennial Donors Who Respond to Direct Mail

Understanding that Millennials are responsive to direct mail is only part of the equation-knowing which Millennials to target is where the real strategy comes in. Nonprofits can take a few practical steps to identify this segment and tailor outreach effectively:



Start with your CRM data. If your donor database includes birth year or age ranges, the simplest place to start is by filtering for donors born between 1981 and 1996. Then, look at giving behavior: Who responds to appeals? Who prefers online giving but has a physical address on file? These are prime candidates for print-to-click campaigns.



Analyze past response channels. Review which donors have responded to direct mail in the past, even if the gift was completed online. Tools like UTM tracking, personalized URLs, or even QR codes can help attribute online actions back to physical mail.



Overlay behavioral data. If you use donor personas or engagement scoring, consider which Millennials are actively opening emails, attending events, or engaging on multiple channels. These multi-touch donors are often more responsive to a well-crafted mail piece.

Use surveys to gather preferences. A quick post-donation survey or annual supporter check-in can help clarify how different age groups prefer to hear from you-and may surface unexpected openness to mail among digital-savvy donors.

As Beth Brown of Humanitru notes, "You don't need to mail every Millennial in your database. Focus on the ones who are already showing signs of engagement and curiosity. When done right, direct mail can deepen those relationships rather than just acquire new ones."

By blending data with intentional segmentation, nonprofits can not only reach Millennials more effectively-they can turn one surprising insight into long-term donor value.

Finance Sector Implications: Smarter Investments in Philanthropy

For those in the finance world-particularly those managing charitable giving, donor-advised funds, or institutional philanthropy-this insight offers a few key takeaways. First, it's a reminder that marketing costs aren't overhead to be minimized, but strategic investments in donor engagement. A $1 postcard that brings in a $100 recurring donor is a strong return by any measure.

Second, it reinforces the value of data-informed decision making. Savvy nonprofits-and funders-should continually test, refine, and track the effectiveness of each channel, rather than defaulting to digital or abandoning print out of assumption.

And finally, it's a good time to reassess legacy thinking. A younger generation is stepping into its financial prime, and their behaviors may be more complex-and more generous-than stereotypes suggest.

A Message for the Mailbox

In a world saturated with digital noise, direct mail offers something rare: attention. A moment of physical presence. A story held in your hand.

That might explain why Millennials, despite their fluency in all things digital, are responding. Not because they reject technology-but because they appreciate moments that cut through the clutter. For nonprofits willing to invest in that kind of resonance, the mailbox may just be the new inbox.

