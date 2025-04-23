Hampton University Scripps Howard School Of Journalism And Communications To Host The State Of The Media Public Forum Featuring Former MSNBC Executive, Alumna Rashida Jones On April 23

HAMPTON, Va., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader among university journalism schools, Hampton University's Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications (SHSJC) hosts the "State of the Media," a on April 23 at 4:30 p.m. The discussion will focus on the present and future of American media and news. Former MSNBC president Rashida Jones '02, '24, a Hampton University Board of Trustee Member and alumna, will headline the panel, along with other media leaders.

"This is an urgent conversation at a critical time," said SHSJC Dean Julia A. Wilson. "Even a simple glance at the news these days seems to bombard viewers, listeners and readers with seismic shifts in their assessments of our media landscape. Journalists are confronted with various obstacles for reporting truthful content and are consistently combatting misinformation and disinformation generated on digital media platforms by Artificial Intelligence (AI)."

In addition to Jones, other distinguished panelists include:



Moderator: Nyla Cross '27, Hampton U., SHSJC journalism student, Harvard Du Bois Scholar

Maurice Jones, Vice President of News, WHRO Public Media

Angilee Shah, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Charlottesville Tomorrow

Karima Haynes, Director of Reporting Fellows Program, Pulitzer Center Jeffrey Reece, Director of Content, Virginian-Pilot

"Though the state of the current media seems daunting to some people, professional and aspiring journalists must remain steadfast with renewed commitment to serving as "watchdogs" to share, inform and educate the public, without reservation. Journalists also may need to begin brainstorming different avenues in which to grow their journalism careers to continue reporting truthful, fact-based and fair stories to their publics," said Wilson.

During the forum, panelists will share their insights on the state of our media-where we are now, where we are headed and how we need to prepare and survive in an increasingly unrecognizable environment that greatly differs from the strong democratic system that has thrived for generations.

"As media professionals, we must be able to discuss societal issues and think creatively about our industry's future," said Rashida Jones. "It's also our responsibility and civic duty to share vetted, truthful information with local, national and international communities. We serve as role models to the next generation of journalists and that's why it's important for us to show up for them."

Panelists will also provide advice on how aspiring journalists can remain hopeful and become vigilant professionals preparing for an unprecedented future.

About Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications

The Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications is committed to preparing its students with a high-quality and well-rounded education for global careers in journalism and strategic communications. SHSJC emphasizes accuracy, balance, fairness, integrity, and high ethical standards of excellence through journalism and strategic communications. The Scripps Howard brand is internationally renowned as an educational foundation that promotes, supports, and enables aspiring journalists.

About Hampton University

Hampton University is a Carnegie R2-designated research institution, recognized for its groundbreaking research in atmospheric science, cancer treatment, and cybersecurity. Contributing $530 million annually to the regional and Commonwealth of Virginia economies, Hampton plays a vital role in driving economic development while championing diversity, inclusion, and opportunity. The university was recently named one of the "Best Colleges in America" by Money Magazine and recognized as the "Best Private College" by Coastal Virginia.

Founded in 1868, Hampton University is a close-knit community of learners and educators, representing 44 states and 32 territories, committed to nurturing intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and global citizenship. For more information, visit .

