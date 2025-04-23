Companion Animal Arthritis Market To Surge By 62% By 2029, Driven By Aging Pet Population And Innovations In Veterinary Medicine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Arthritis Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The companion animal arthritis market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.72 billion in 2024 to $4.08 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing pet ownership, advancements in veterinary medicine, awareness, and education.

The companion animal arthritis market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging pet population, innovations in therapeutics, customized nutrition, telemedicine in veterinary care, humanization of pets. Major trends in the forecast period include biologics in veterinary medicine, digital health solutions, nutraceuticals and functional foods, collaborations and partnerships, pet insurance impact, consumer demand for natural and holistic therapies, data-driven veterinary care.

Rising trend of pet adoption is expected to propel the growth of companion animal arthritis market. Pet adoption helps reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and so on. For instance, according to a survey conducted by The American Pet Products Association, a US-based not-for-profit industry association, approximately half of British homes with pets acquired at least one new animal while the country was in lockdown, while 11.3 million Americans acquired new pets during the pandemic. Additionally, in the survey, 16% of Generation Z respondents and 13% of Millennials stated they had adopted a new pet during the pandemic. Therefore, the rising trend of pet adoption contributes significantly to the growth of the companion animal arthritis market.

The increased spending on pet healthcare is anticipated to boost the demand for the companion animal arthritis market over the coming years. For instance, in 2022, according to the American Pet Products Association Inc., a US-based not-for-profit industry association, the expenditure on supplies, live animals, and OTC medicine is $31.5 billion in 2022 compared to $32.1 billion in 2023 and expenditure on veterinary care and products is $35.9 billion in 2022 compared to $37 billion in 2023. Therefore, increased spending on pet healthcare is driving the growth of the companion animal arthritis market.

Leading companies in the companion animal arthritis market are increasingly concentrating on technological innovations, including advanced therapeutic products and supplements, to provide pets with effective pain relief and improved joint health, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for aging and arthritis-affected animals. One notable example is Bonqat, a new medication designed for cats that helps reduce anxiety during stressful situations, such as travel or veterinary visits, without causing sedation. This product aims to soothe cats, making it easier for both pets and their owners during trips or appointments. For instance, in April 2024, Zoetis Inc., a US-based company specializing in medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock, launched Bonqat (pregabalin oral solution) to alleviate feline acute anxiety and fear associated with transportation and veterinary visits, which can hinder routine care. The oral solution can be mixed with food or administered directly to the cat, simplifying the process for pet owners. The dosing is minimal (0.1 mL/kg), and many cat owners have reported that administration is straightforward.

Major companies operating in the companion animal arthritis market are focused on developing stem cell treatments to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2023, TVM, a UK-based animal health company, introduced DogStem, the first and only licensed stem cell therapy for canine osteoarthritis in Europe. This innovative treatment is designed for dogs with mild to severe hip and elbow osteoarthritis, and it has demonstrated effectiveness in reducing pain, alleviating lameness, and enhancing mobility and overall quality of life. DogStem boasts long-term efficacy, providing relief for dogs lasting anywhere from 3 to more than 12 months after a single injection. The key active ingredient in this product is mesenchymal stem cells derived from equine umbilical cords, known for their immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties attributed to their paracrine activity. Reasons to Purchase:

Markets Covered: By Type: Dogs; Cats; Other Types By Indication: Osteoarthritis; Other Arthritis By Treatment: Medication; Supplements; Other Treatments By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics; Retail Pharmacies; Online Stores; Other Distribution Channels Subsegments: By Dogs: Large Breed Dogs; Small Breed Dogs; Senior Dogs By Cats: Domestic Cats; Senior Cats By Other Types: Rabbits; Ferrets; Other Small Mammals Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita. Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

