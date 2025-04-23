Malware Trends Q1 Report By ANY.RUN To Raise Company's Threat Awareness

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- An acknowledged leader in cybersecurity, ANY grants malware analysts, security specialists, and other interested parties with access to its Q1 report. It contains exclusive data on globally widespread threats that endanger enterprises and corporations in different fields. This includes top malware types, families, tactics and techniques, as well as phishing kits and more.

The info comes from analyses conducted globally by over 500,000 malware researchers and security teams of 15,000 companies.

Notable highlights

· The overall number of malicious files detected by ANY in just three months is higher than ever before: 279,515.

· Among malware types, RATs demonstrate a significant rise in activity. Their detection number more than doubled since Q4 2024.

· Threat families DCRat and Quasar made it to the top of the list, unlike in the previous quarter, when they weren't nearly as active.

· The phishing kit EvilProxy made a much stronger impact and was detected 4,743 times.

· When it comes to TTPs, T1190 - Exploit Public-Facing Application deserves a mention, since it ended up among the most popular techniques just this quarter.

Explore the threat trends overview further in ANY's blog .

Staying Updated on Current Trends in Cybersecurity Q1 2025

The report allows you to navigate the current threat landscape with data provided by an award-winning company. ANY shares extensive insights on most frequently detected cyber threats every three months, analyzing data and comparing it to previous quarter's.

This data helps businesses and organizations from finance, healthcare, industry, and other sectors to raise awareness on cyber threats targeting enterprises in their and other fields.

About ANY

ANY supports over 15,000 organizations across industries such as banking, manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and technology, helping them build stronger and more resilient cybersecurity operations. ANY's cloud-based Interactive Sandbox helps companies analyze threats in Windows, Linux, and Android VMs in under 40 seconds. Paired with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, it expands businesses' threat identification and detection capabilities, driving faster response, and proactive security.

The ANY team

ANYRUN FZCO

+1 657-366-5050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.