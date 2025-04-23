Equator Launches 24-Inch Electric Cooking Range with Integrated Convection Oven and Ceramic Cooktop

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances introduces its newest multi-functional kitchen solution: the 24” Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven , designed to bring premium performance and convenience into compact spaces. Featuring a ceramic cooktop with four burners, a freestanding installation configuration, and an array of oven features, this model is ideal for small kitchens, apartments, and secondary home cooking areas.

The ceramic stovetop is engineered for both functionality and safety, complete with a Hot Surface Indicator Light and built-in splash back to reduce the risk of burns and cooking splatter. The smooth ceramic surface allows for easy cleaning and accommodates multiple types of cookware across four spacious burners.

Inside the convection oven, users benefit from five distinct cooking modes-Bake, Broil, Grill, Air Fry, and Defrost.“Equipped with top and bottom heating elements and a built-in convection fan, the unit ensures even temperature distribution and faster cook times.” Says Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator. The oven also includes two wire racks, a grilling option, an oven light for visibility without opening the door, and advanced timer controls for customized cooking.

Designed with user convenience in mind, this model features a bottom storage drawer for pots and pans, a heat-resistant oven handle, and precise temperature controls for improved cooking outcomes. The anti-rust coated exterior protects against long-term wear and keeps the appliance looking new over time.

Measuring 24 inches wide, this freestanding range fits easily into a variety of kitchen layouts and is built for energy-efficient performance, supporting both everyday use and specialty cooking needs.

Find this product at your local retailer or at Equator for $1,269.00.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, established in 1991, provides a range of innovative, compact, and resource-saving products for the home. With a focus on energy efficiency, space-saving design, and user convenience, Equator products are ideal for apartments, tiny homes, RVs, and other non-traditional spaces. For more information, visit .



