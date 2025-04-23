Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation Welcomes John Campbell To Board Of Directors

Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation

John Campbell, newest addition to the SKANRF Board of Directors

Renowned life sciences attorney John Campbell, JD, joins SKANRF Board to help advance cutting-edge anorexia research and strategic growth.

- John Campbell

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation (SKANRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of John W. Campbell to its Board of Directors. Mr. Campbell brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the Foundation as it continues its mission to fund groundbreaking research into the causes, treatment, and prevention of anorexia nervosa.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to assist SKANRF in executing on its vision to broaden fundamental scientific knowledge concerning anorexia nervosa and advance the cause of preventing and ameliorating the impact of this devastating disorder,” said Mr. Campbell.

Mr. Campbell retired from the international law firm of Morrison & Foerster LLP in 2022, after nearly 40 years of practicing law in the corporate group. During his tenure as a partner he advised countless management teams, boards of directors and financial intermediaries on complex business transactions, representing companies in the life sciences and technology industries from their earliest stages through public offerings and other exits. He frequently played an integral role assisting founders seeking to develop and commercialize transformative technologies and co-chaired the life sciences practice at the firm. He earned his law degree from Yale Law School and holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Duke University. Mr. Campbell's work in advising clients has been recognized by Chambers and Best Lawyers in America, among other organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to our Board of Directors," said David J. Kyle, Founder of SKANRF. "His expertise in strategic leadership, corporate governance, and the life sciences sector will be invaluable as we continue to expand our research initiatives and drive meaningful progress in understanding and preventing anorexia nervosa."

John Campbell joins a distinguished group of professionals, clinicians, and advocates committed to advancing the Foundation's mission and ensuring that every dollar raised accelerates scientific discovery in search of a cure for anorexia nervosa.

About SKANRF: The Sarah Kyle Anorexia Nervosa Research Foundation (SKANRF) is a California-based 501(c)(3) private foundation focused on funding innovative research on anorexia nervosa (AN). Its mission is to identify the root causes of AN and develop effective prevention and intervention strategies. We provide funding for proof-of-principle studies through targeted Requests for Proposals and expert evaluations. The Foundation's vision is a world where no more young people are suffering and dying from the impacts of AN. For more information on SKANRF and its ongoing research initiatives, please visit .

