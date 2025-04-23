VEERUM Launches Visops To Redefine How Industrial Teams Operate With Visual Data

VEERUM introduces VisOps (visual operations), a new technology category delivering the primary visualization layer for industrial operations.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VEERUM, a global SaaS leader in visual operations for industrial assets, today announced the official launch of a new technology category: Visual Operations (VisOps). This new framework supports industrial teams adopting new digital transformation workflows, enabling new visual ways to work with reality data in the cloud.Reality capture adoption is accelerating, but operational gaps remain. In 2025, 80% of enterprise organizations are expected to use reality capture technology (DroneDeploy, 2024 ), yet most industrial teams struggle to effectively integrate it into daily operations. Siloed tools, inaccessible data, and disconnected decision-making slow down progress and make scaling digital transformation technologies difficult. It costs asset owners billions every year.VEERUM is introducing VisOps as a new approach to solving this long-standing challenge by placing visual data at the foundation of operational decision-making. It's the first platform built to unify, visualize, and share complex reality capture data across industrial teams-making visual data as accessible and routine as checking your email.“The future of industrial work is visual,” says David Lod, VEERUM CEO.“VisOps is the primary visualization experience for the world's most complex assets, giving teams superpowered clarity, instant access, and shared understanding. VEERUM is the foundational layer for the next generation of AI and robotic advancement, as the first and most critical step in industrial digitization is accurate visual representation."Just as DevOps transformed how software teams collaborate and deploy with speed, VisOps applies the same principles to industrial visual data. With VisOps, teams can:1. Operationalize 3D and spatial insights across maintenance, inspections, planning, and construction2. Make visual data accessible to the field, office, and executive team3. Eliminate data silos and connect reality capture tools in one unified platform4. Reduce site visits and improve safety by bringing the site to every stakeholderVisOps reflects a fundamental shift in how industrial teams can work with their data, making visual information truly operational. It marks VEERUM's evolution from a digital twin solution to a category-defining platform. With VisOps, industrial organizations can finally scale visual data across the enterprise and unlock its full potential. To see VisOps in action, visit veerum .About VEERUMVEERUM is the world's first VisOps platform, helping industrial teams turn reality capture data into a scalable advantage.VisOps consolidates reality capture data and transforms it into actionable insights, helping teams work visually, collaborate efficiently, and improve operational performance. Industrial organizations generate massive amounts of 3D and reality capture data but struggle to use it to its full potential. VEERUM removes data silos by providing a central location to upload, visualize, and analyze complex data sets, reducing site visits and enabling better decision-making from anywhere. VEERUM is purpose built for asset owners, operators, and data capture companies in heavy industries like energy, mining, and infrastructure. With over a decade of innovation and deep industry expertise, VEERUM is powering visual work for some of the world's largest industrial organizations with VisOps.

