Onin And Pixid Partner To Deliver Workforce Insights And Data In Rapid Fashion
Most recently, Onin was asked to deliver consulting, data, and reporting to an organization in the event space with a dynamic set of talent requirements. The engagement called for a five-day implementation and for individuals from both Onin and Pixid to be onsite for the launch.
The process started on a Friday and exactly one week later both organizations were onsite for a successful people and technology launch. The client was able to receive immediate reporting on worker data, worker performance, spend, time to fill, and more. This has led to a much larger series of engagements and the opportunity to consult with clients in order to ensure that they are activating the best talent in the fastest fashion, and mining the data for continuous program improvement.
“Pixid and their team acted fast, their technology is truly built for our space, and they really understand our organization. Little did we know when we started this journey that our first face to face meeting would be at an event center!” shared Linden Wolfe, Vice President of Onin.
“Onin embodies the meaning of Trusted Partner, ensuring that Executives were onsite for a Friday/Saturday launch and delivering data and insights that just aren't available for programs being managed on spreadsheets,” shared John Valenti, CEO Pixid U.S.
