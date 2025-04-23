Dubai Judicial Institute Launches 'Legal And Technical Skills For Judicial Expertise' Program

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In line with legal advancements and support of Dubai's ambitious vision

Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) has launched the 'Legal and Technical Skills for Judicial Expertise' program to enhance the capabilities of judicial experts and keep pace with the rapid legal advancements. This program reaffirms DJI's dedication to advancing Dubai's judicial expertise framework and strengthening the emirate's position as a global model of legal excellence and rule of law.

Designed within a rigorous scientific and practical framework, the program aims to qualify experts who meet the legal and technical criteria for inclusion on the Dubai Courts' official list of registered experts. This initiative is part of DJI's ongoing efforts to boost the skills and capabilities of the judicial expertise ecosystem, which is the cornerstone of the emirate's judicial framework, by equipping nominated candidates with vital tools to enhance the quality of services within the sector.

The program also seeks to familiarise participants with the laws and regulations linked to the work of judicial expertise, refine their skills in handling various types of evidence, and enhance abilities in data analysis and evaluation. In addition, it will provide training on drafting technical reports to enhance their competency and professionalism in their duties, while also instilling principles of integrity and transparency.

Additionally, the program covers a wide scope of topics and themes, encompassing different aspects and mechanisms of judicial expertise to ensure the participants' familiarity with them. It includes the legal framework governing expert work, the procedural and substantive rulings applicable to experts, the technical aspects of expert activities, and the legal responsibilities of registered experts.

Around 50 trainees are participating in the 12-week program from April 22 to July 10, 2025, at DJI. It merges theoretical, practical, and applied training methods to boost learning outcomes and employs a comprehensive mechanism to ensure the integrity and transparency of the assessment process. The program aligns with DJI's commitment to enhance the professional and technical capabilities of experts, equipping them with vital tools and best practices, thereby ensuring the quality and efficiency of expert work submitted before judicial authorities.