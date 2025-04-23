Prepmd OMNI: The Most Comprehensive CIED Software Solution, Now Listed In The Epic Showroom

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrepMD OMNI's inclusion in the Epic Showroom establishes it as a trusted, integrated solution within one of the nation's leading EHR ecosystems. This visibility gives hospitals and cardiac care centers across the country easier access to PrepMD OMNI's robust capabilities - empowering them to streamline operations and improve patient care with confidence. [See listing here ]

"PrepMD OMNI was designed to be more than just a data management system - it's a comprehensive solution built around the real-life needs of device clinics," said Matt Wilson, CEO of PrepMD. "Being featured in the Epic Showroom validates our mission to deliver lasting impact for clinics nationwide."

PrepMD OMNI continues to evolve as the only solution that integrates education, staffing, remote monitoring, and data management into one powerful platform, from one trusted vendor. Unlike other cardiac software tools focused solely on data, PrepMD OMNI addresses the entire lifecycle of a CIED clinic - from onboarding new staff and managing growing patient volumes to ensuring billing compliance and tracking clinical competencies.

At the foundation of any high-performing device clinic is a confident, well-trained staff. OMNI offers CEU-accredited education through PrepMD Accelerator - equipping clinicians with the clinical knowledge, technological training, and IBHRE-readiness they need, while giving clinic leaders tools to track competencies and monitor quality control.

Once trained, staff need consistent, scalable support. That's why PrepMD also delivers in-clinic staffing and experienced, IBHRE-certified remote CIED monitoring services . Underpinning all of this is a clinician-developed software system that dramatically improves efficiency, streamlines communication, and drives data-informed decision-making.

With PrepMD OMNI , clinics reduce complexity and operate with one trusted partner. Its configurable design enables tailored solutions to support each clinic's current needs and future growth.

How PrepMD OMNI supports the full CIED clinic workflow:



Clinician-developed software with intuitive workflows and minimal onboarding time

Streamlined report writing and easy e-sign with clinician-developed platform

Optimize billing with CareCycles billing module

Streamline care with the only FDA integrated Advisory/Recall management tool

Gain operational visibility with intuitive, real-time insights dashboards

Enable clinic-to-remote team coordination with HIPAA-compliant chat

Deliver best-in-class CEU-accredited training and IBHRE-readiness education to your teams

Track competencies and monitor quality across staff

Access scalable support from trained in-clinic professionals

Upload in-clinic reports directly from programmer tablets, similar to Medtronic's SessionSync Seamlessly integrate with Epic, AthenaHealth, Cerner, and other EHR platforms

By uniting people and technology under one platform, PrepMD OMNI enables device clinics to enhance care delivery, strengthen financial performance, and improve staff satisfaction.

About PrepMD

PrepMD is a leading healthcare solutions provider specializing in cardiac device clinic technology and services. Our unique combination of software, in-clinic staffing, IBHRE-certified remote monitoring , and CEU-accredited training is designed to meet the evolving needs of cardiac practices nationwide. With over 15 years of industry expertise , PrepMD continues to set the standard in cardiac care innovation. Learn more about PrepMD OMNI here .

SOURCE PrepMD

