Video Surveillance Market Size Booms With CAGR 11.4% And Projected To Reach $ 122.81 Billion By 2031 Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global video surveillance market is observing healthy growth owing to the adoption and integration of cloud and artificial intelligence technology video surveillance systems.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends , key players, and future opportunities. Trade shows are a robust platform that allows companies to showcase their entire business at one booth, raising company awareness among customers. This is further boosting the market growth.

Overview of Report Findings

The video surveillance market is expected to reach US$ 122.81 billion by 2031 from US$ 57.68 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based video surveillance is driving the video surveillance market growth. According to Hanwha Vision's Peering into 2025: The Next Wave of Video Surveillance report, generative AI is most commonly employed in management systems such as VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service). This approach enables users to easily access specific video footage by simply addressing the scene using natural language. The generative AI video surveillance system intelligently evaluates the recorded video data and provides appropriate outcomes, which increases adoption among consumers and drives market growth.The development of smart cities with efficient urban management and seamless integration of digital technologies to enhance public safety is driving the market. As cities become more populated and complex, smart city initiatives aim to maximize municipal infrastructure and services by leveraging sophisticated technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Video surveillance is crucial for such operations as it provides real-time monitoring, data collecting, and analysis, all of which are required to maintain order, improve security, and respond promptly to emergencies. Furthermore, the incorporation of video surveillance into smart cities effectively manage complex urban mobility and traffic management. With growing congestion and complexity in urban transportation networks, urban planners are highly rely on video surveillance to monitor traffic flow, manage traffic, and detect accidents in real time.Organizations in the security camera industries are shifting their operations to advanced technologies such as IP cameras over analog cameras. Analog cameras transmit raw video data via coaxial cable. These analog cameras are highly facing issues such as signal loss and leakage. This shifts consumers' preference to adopt IP (internet protocol) cameras that provide superior video quality. IP cameras send high-quality video as a digital signal, which reduces the possibility of degradation when the signal is carried by Wi-Fi rather than wires over long distances. Moreover, the most recent camera technology focuses on enhancing CCTV cameras, such as IP pan-tilt-zoom cameras, to make them smarter in a variety of ways, such as wider viewing areas.: Generative AI is revolutionizing the video surveillance industry. AI-based video surveillance supports users in automatically monitoring the video of specific objects in real-time. This increases adoption among users by encouraging manufacturers to advance their portfolios. For instance, Honeywell HBT developed Advance Analytics (Ci2MS) powered by AI and deep learning technologies. The video system supports the enterprise to automatically monitor video for specific people, vehicles, or objects and provides real time alarms to detect 'abnormal' or 'suspicious' behaviors. Moreover, this next-generation technology empowers users to make optimal use of their surveillance systems by replacing the manually employed, time-consuming tasks of monitoring live video feeds through recorded video.: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



Based on component, the global video surveillance market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is segmented into surveillance cameras, storage devices, and others. The software segment is segmented into video analytics and video management. The services segment is segmented into hosted service, managed service, and hybrid service. The hardware segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By system, the global video surveillance market is segmented into analog systems, IP systems, and hybrid systems. The analog systems segment held the largest market share in 2024.

On the basis of deployment, the global video surveillance market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment held the largest market share in 2024. In terms of end user, the global video surveillance market is segmented into retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others. The retail segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the global video surveillance market are Avigilon (Motorola Solutions Inc); Axis Communications AB; Bosch Security Systems; Cisco Systems Inc; Dahua Technologies Co Ltd; Hanwha Vision; Hikvision; Panasonic Corporation; Sony Corporation; and Teledyne Flir.

Global Headlines on the Video Surveillance Market



MEITY mandates new Rules for CCTV Cameras

In November 2024, i-PRO launched a new line of High Zoom Bullet Cameras.

FTC Staff Report of September 2024 Finds Large Social Media and Video Streaming Companies Have Engaged in Vast Surveillance of Users with Lax Privacy Controls and Inadequate Safeguards for Kids and Teens

In June 2024, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. partnered with Clear Digital to provide IP Surveillance hardware, Video Management Software, and other security products across New Zealand. In April 2024, Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. (South Korea) collaborated with Allied Telesis, Inc. (US) to improve IP Camera Management for security applications.

Conclusion

The global video surveillance market size is mainly supported by the rise in adoption across various industries including, retail, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and others. The retail industry is highly adopting video surveillance to continuously monitor their premises, protect assets, and ensure employee safety. Video surveillance benefits retail and other industries by providing real-time monitoring of infrastructure. Moreover, the integration of AI technology in video surveillance is significantly creating opportunities for market growth. AI-based video cameras installed along roads, highways, and crossroads can send data to centralized systems, allow users to optimize traffic light patterns, minimize congestion, and increase overall urban transportation efficiency. This type of surveillance, combined with advanced sensors and drones, enhances cities' adaptability and responsiveness to changing urban issues.

