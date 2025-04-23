Modelop Recognized In AI Governance Landscape Analyst Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first commercially available AI governance software that helps enterprises bring AI initiatives to market faster and at scale while building trust and mitigating risk included in major analyst report

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, the leading AI Governance software for enterprises, announced today its inclusion in Forrester's new report, The AI Governance Solutions Landscape, Q2 2025. The report provides an overview of 22 vendors. It helps AI leaders understand the value that they can expect from an AI governance solution, while giving them the opportunity to explore potential partners. ModelOp believes its inclusion affirms its strength in delivering enterprise-grade governance capabilities across the model lifecycle - from model development and risk management to deployment and compliance monitoring.







“We're honored to be included and believe that Forrester's recognition of ModelOp in their AI governance landscape report further demonstrates that our platform is driving clear business outcomes for enterprises,” said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp.“We are committed to helping large enterprises, such as FINRA, P&G, Bristol Myers Squibb, and more, accelerate and scale their AI lifecycle management with confidence, accountability, and transparency.”

ModelOp's platform empowers enterprises to:



Brings AI to market 2X faster through AI lifecycle automation

Scales AI lifecycle processes by 10X enabling enterprises to manage thousands of use cases Instills trust by consistently enforcing governance policies across teams and lines of business



ModelOp's recognition by Forrester adds to a series of industry achievements, including being named a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management , and receiving the Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award.

Visit to learn more about ModelOp's AI Governance platform.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leading AI Governance software that helps enterprises safeguard all AI initiatives - including generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), in-house, third-party, and embedded systems - without stifling innovation. Through automation and integrations, ModelOp empowers enterprises to quickly address the critical governance and scale challenges necessary to protect and fully unlock the transformational value of enterprise AI - resulting in effective and responsible AI systems. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for“Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.'s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the“Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at