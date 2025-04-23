Inventhelp Inventor Develops Tissue Dispenser For Urinals (MBQ-661)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to dispense toilet tissue when using a urinal," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented THE QUINTUM. My design helps prevent urine drips and embarrassing stains."

The invention provides an improved way to dispense toilet tissue when using a urinal. In doing so, it enables the user to remove excess urine from the penis. As a result, it increases sanitation, and it helps prevent embarrassing wet spots on pants or underwear. It also allows users to properly dispose of tissue rather than discarding it on the floor or in the urinal. The invention features a refillable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for any bathroom with urinals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-661, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

