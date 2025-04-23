MENAFN - PR Newswire) Makers Nutrition caters to startups and seasoned companies looking to offer top-quality vitamins and dietary supplements. The award-winning full-service team was recognized in the Organization of the Year category for its exceptional approach to solving customer challenges, elevating engagement, and creating measurable value for clients and stakeholders.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group," said Director of Sales Tom Corr. "It reflects the dedication and heart our team brings to every customer interaction and our belief that service is the foundation of lasting relationships and business success."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those individuals, teams, and organizations that are transforming how companies engage with their customers. Winners are selected by a panel of business leaders who evaluate nominees based on innovation, service impact, and measurable results.

"Customer service is often the difference between a brand that's remembered and one that's forgotten," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Organizations like Makers Nutrition are redefining what service excellence looks like and setting a new benchmark for the industry."

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click her to learn more.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives with relevant experience and insight. The organization's proprietary scoring system uniquely measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above their peers.

