GDT Lands Top Workplaces 2025 Awards In Five Categories

Global IT solutions provider GDT earned 5 Top Workplaces 2025 awards for innovation, leadership, compensation, & more.

Top Workplaces is among the nation's most credible employer recognition programs. Awards are based exclusively on employee feedback captured by the Energage Workplace Survey . This survey is informed by rigorous industry benchmarks, which are built on data from millions of employees across tens of thousands of organizations.

"I'm tremendously proud of the company culture we have built," said Dave Arcemont, Chief People Officer at GDT. "GDT has been focused on listening to employees and using their feedback to foster a flexible workplace where everyone has the support and resources they need to thrive at work and beyond."

"GDT employees are central to everything we do, and we are committed to empowering them to grow and innovate," said Shawn O'Grady, Chair and CEO at GDT. "We truly have a top-notch group of professionals who deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers. I couldn't be more thrilled."

GDT is Great Place to Work certified in the US and India and has earned a number of awards and recognition in the past two years. Most recently, GDT ranked on the CRN Tech Elite 250 for its eleventh year and was also named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology list , among other awards.

About GDT

GDT is an award-winning, $1.4 billion IT solutions provider with a 30-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Technology Center in Bangalore. The company takes a people-first approach to solving complex problems, achieving meaningful outcomes, and driving strategic change. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers.

Explore GDT solutions and offerings across cybersecurity , enterprise networking , data center and cloud , software and support services , and more. Follow GDT on LinkedI .

SOURCE GDT