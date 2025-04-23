HOTWORX Honors Heroes With Over $19,000 Donation To National Breast Cancer Foundation



Infrared fitness brand to host check presentation and book signing event with Founder Stephen P. Smith in Waxahachie, TX

The donation is a direct reflection of HOTWORX's commitment to supporting those who serve and women in the fight against breast cancer Money for this donation was raised through the brand's inaugural Workouts for Heroes campaign

NEW ORLEANS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX® , the first-ever 24-hour infrared fitness studio franchise, will present a over $19,000 donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) during a special check presentation and book signing event on Wednesday, April 30, from 4–6 p.m. at the HOTWORX Waxahachie Marketplace studio.

This contribution, raised through HOTWORX's " Workouts for Heroes " campaign, supports NBCF's Military Women's Patient Relief Fund, providing critical aid to breast cancer patients with military backgrounds.

"This donation is a meaningful continuation of our mission to support those who serve, both in uniform and in the fight against breast cancer," said Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of HOTWORX . "We're proud to stand with the National Breast Cancer Foundation and to give back in a way that directly impacts women in the military community."

In addition to the donation ceremony, the event will feature a book signing with Smith, who will be signing copies of his book Hot Exercise . Since the book's debut in 2021, it has remained on the Amazon Best Seller list in the business franchise category and has reached the top 10 numerous times over the past four years. Attendees will also have a chance to participate in a raffle, with one lucky winner earning the opportunity to complete a HOTWORX workout session alongside Smith himself.

A Year of Giving Back

HOTWORX launched its Workouts for Heroes initiative in December 2024 as an expansion of the successful Hiking for Heroes campaign. Members were invited to dedicate workouts in honor of veterans by purchasing Dedication Ribbons displayed in their local studios. Contributions ranged from $1 to $10, with funds going toward veteran families supported by the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center (SMRC) and NBCF.

In October, HOTWORX also raised $28,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation through its "Pink Camo" towel promotion during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx . For more on franchising opportunities with HOTWORX, visit: hotworx/franchising .

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, La., HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 700 studio locations and over 250,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

