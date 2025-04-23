Comerica Announces Earnings Release Dates For 2026

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) announced its plans to release 2026 quarterly financial results and host conference calls on the following dates:

FOURTH QUARTER 2025: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 7 a.m. CT/8 a.m. ET





FIRST QUARTER 2026: Tuesday, April 21, 2026 7 a.m. CT/8 a.m. ET





SECOND QUARTER 2026: Tuesday, July 21, 2026 7 a.m. CT/8 a.m. ET





THIRD QUARTER 2026: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 7 a.m. CT/8 a.m. ET

Additional information for these calls will be provided at a later date. Financial results and the earnings presentations will be furnished on Form 8-K filings that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at .

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 15 states and services 13 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $77.6 billion at March 31, 2025. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting , and follow us on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated

