Global Times: Henan University Holds Events To Enhance Intl Teaching, Mutual Learning On Earth Day

BEIJING, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A university in Central China's Henan Province has been holding diverse activities to commemorate the April 22 Earth Day for 34 years, using the tradition as a platform to cultivate international talents and delivering the concept that environmental protection knows no borders.

The activities, organized by the Henan University, were attended by more than 30 international students from the university's Geographical Science and Engineering Department.

They explored the "Yellow River Ecological Turntable" which explains wetland protection and biodiversity, operated wind power generation models and discussed regional differences in wind energy utilization.

Their participation underscores the core spirit that environmental protection knows no borders, making ecological civilization a universal language that bridges different cultures. This fully demonstrates the talent cultivation and unique cultural education model of the department.

The Geographical Science and Engineering Department focuses on geopolitical-science, technology, engineering and practice, and has established English language courses with overseas institutes including Canada's Concordia University and UK's University of Nottingham to provide comprehensive instructions for international students.

Doctoral student Tanjia Binte Zafar participated in the 2024 International Student Conference on Environment and Sustainability co-hosted by UN Environmental Programme and Tongji University. Conferred the best individual performance award, Zafar said that the conference provided her with a professional pathway and reinforced her commitment to global environmental governance and sustainable development.

The department's curriculum also stipulates that participation in professional symposiums and academic conferences is a mandatory component for international students, encouraging them to learn from peers, broaden their horizons and keep making progress.

Students are encouraged to combine academic knowledge and theoretical research with practice, focusing on problem of reality. The department therefore has organized field trips, summer camps and summer schools, which allow international students to have direct contact with nature and integrate classroom knowledge with real scenarios and demands, according to feedbacks from many foreign students.

As an increasing number of international students are coming to study in China, their recognition and adaptation to Chinese culture are particularly important for their study and life, as well as transcultural exchanges. The department, through systematic lectures, immersive teaching and integrated practices, facilitates foreign students to better understand and adapt to Chinese culture, and enhance the dialogue between civilizations.

By inviting overseas professors to participate in teaching, the department innovated the "double tutor" model and formed a "three-in-one" mechanism integrating Chinese and foreign approaches, combining science education with research and uniting the university with local communities. Overseas professors such as Ronald Briggs and Milan Konecny have won the "Yellow River Friendship Award" issued by the Henan Provincial Government. American professor Miao Xiaodong and Nepali postdoctoral researcher Batala Lochan Kumar were recognized as the "Best Foreign Teachers of Henan University" in 2024.

Through international curriculum, academic collaboration, cultural exchanges and scholarship support, the Geographical Science and Engineering Department has provided a diversified program. It also integrates with major strategies such as the Belt and Road Initiative and ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin, leading to an "interdisciplinary+international" cultivation model.

This story first appeared in Global Times:



SOURCE Global Times

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED