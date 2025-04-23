Flexshopper, Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth-Quarter And Year-End Financial Results

Operating income for 2024 increased 66% to $22.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 43.1% to $33.3 million, as a result of higher revenue, controlled expenses and favorable asset quality

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Russ Heiser, Jr, Chief Executive Officer, stated,“As expected, 2024 was a transformative year for FlexShopper highlighting the successful technology investments we made over the past two years and the progress of our DTC and B2B growth strategies. During 2024, we grew our market share and expanded FlexShopper's LTO offerings to 7,900 locations, a ~250% increase. In addition, 2024 was the first year of our retail revenue strategy on our flexshopper.com marketplace, which added incremental revenues and profits to our model. The success of our growth strategies generated $22.8 million of operating income, a 66% year-over-year increase.

“We pursued opportunities that leverage our expanding financial performance to improve our balance sheet. This included raising $12.2 million in proceeds since the beginning of November 2024 through the beginning of 2025 through our previously mentioned rights offering. We continue to look for strategic opportunities to repurchase 91% of our series 2 convertible preferred stock at a 50+% discount to its liquidation preference, which we believe will be highly accretive to FlexShopper's common shareholders,” Mr. Heiser continued.

“We expect our growth strategies to continue to drive positive momentum in 2025, and for the first quarter of 2025, lease originations increased 49.7%, relative to the same period in 2024. In addition, we believe profitability will improve further in 2025 as we benefit from higher sales on stable operating expenses and credit quality, and the contribution of payments on leases that were originated in 2024,” concluded Mr. Heiser.

Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 (1) vs. the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (unaudited) :



Total lease funding approvals increased 65.6% to $142.4 million from $86 million

Total revenues increased 17.3% to $35.5 million from $30.3 million

Gross profit increased 29.8% to $20.4 million from $15.7 million

Gross profit margin increased from 52% to 58%

Operating income of $5.8 million, compared with operating income of $5.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased by 5.7% to $8.6 million from $8.2 million Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($1.9) million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($715) thousand or ($0.03) per diluted share



Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (1) vs. the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (unaudited) :



Total lease funding approvals increased 79.3 % to $382.8 million from $213.5 million

Total revenues increased 19.5% to $139.8 million from $117.0 million

Gross profit increased 40.3% to $76.7 million from $54.7 million

Gross profit margin increased from 47% to 55%

Operating income of $22.8 million, compared with operating income of $13.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased 43.1% to $33.3 million, compared to $23.2 million Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($4.7) million, or ($0.22) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($8.3) million, or ($0.38) per diluted share



(1) FlexShopper's independent auditor, Grant Thornton LLP, is still in the process of finalizing the review of management's position on the lease classification of the lease portfolio and whether it meets the definition of an operating lease. Management believes that, regardless of Grant Thorton LLP's determination regarding this classification, there will be no material impact to FlexShopper's gross profit or net loss.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under“Non-GAAP Measures”.

2025 Forward Guidance

FlexShopper remains committed to executing its strategic plan, which centers on scaling its lease and loan business while maintaining strong asset performance and capitalizing on the growing opportunity within the online retail space. This strategy has already begun to deliver meaningful results.

Throughout 2024, FlexShopper achieved consistent year-over-year revenue growth, driven by improving asset quality and a reduction in bad debt. Additionally, FlexShopper enhanced product margins, which has had a material positive impact on its income statement. FlexShopper is also realizing operating leverage across both marketing and general expenses, contributing to improved overall efficiency.

As a result of these disciplined efforts, the company generated significant year-over-year EBITDA growth in 2024. Building on this momentum, FlexShopper anticipates continued progress in 2025, with the following performance expectations:



2025 full year gross profit between $90 million and $100 million which is a 17% to 30% increase from 2024 2025 full year adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $45 million which is a 20% to 35% increase from 2024

10-K Filing and Nasdaq Compliance

FlexShopper plans to issue audited financial results as soon as it receives approval from Grant Thorton LLP. As a result of the delay in the audit, the Company received a notification from Nasdaq on April 17, 2025 that it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules. The Company intends to file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable and, if necessary, to submit a plan with Nasdaq to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may, at its discretion, grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-K, or until October 13, 2025, to regain compliance. This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq.

