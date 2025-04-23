Flexshopper, Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth-Quarter And Year-End Financial Results
| FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash
|$
|10,402,637
|$
|4,413,130
|Lease receivables, net
|72,191,028
|44,795,090
|Loan receivables at fair value
|54,330,006
|35,794,290
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|4,433,570
|3,300,677
|Lease merchandise, net
|29,358,305
|29,131,440
|Total current assets
|170,715,546
|117,434,627
|Property and equipment, net
|9,692,396
|9,308,859
|Right of use asset, net
|1,042,954
|1,237,010
|Intangible assets, net
|12,259,413
|13,391,305
|Other assets, net
|2,589,533
|2,175,215
|Deferred tax asset, net
|13,208,652
|12,943,361
|Total assets
|$
|209,508,494
|$
|156,490,377
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,589,866
|$
|7,139,848
|Accrued payroll and related taxes
|467,596
|578,197
|Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest, and net of unamortized issuance costs of $191,163 at December 31, 2024
|10,730,853
|198,624
|Accrued expenses
|6,955,810
|3,972,397
|Lease liability - current portion
|287,412
|245,052
|Total current liabilities
|24,031,537
|12,134,118
|Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $1,007,182 at December 31, 2024 and $70,780 at December 31, 2023
|143,934,508
|96,384,220
|Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $649,953 at December 31, 2023 and net of current portion
|-
|10,100,047
|Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $54,496 at December 31, 2024 and $92,963 at December 31, 2023
|7,358,109
|7,319,641
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|1,034,166
|1,321,578
|Total liabilities
|176,358,320
|127,259,604
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value
|851,660
|851,660
|Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value
|21,952,000
|21,952,000
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 100,000,000 shares at December 31, 2024 and 40,000,000 shares at December 31, 2023, issued 25,138,251 shares at December 31, 2024 and 21,752,304 shares at December 31, 2023
|2,515
|2,176
|Treasury shares, at cost- 527,222 shares at December 31, 2024 and 164,029 shares at December 31, 2023
|(563,991
|)
|(166,757
|)
|Additional paid in capital
|46,911,459
|42,415,894
|Accumulated deficit
|(36,003,469
|)
|(35,824,200
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|33,150,174
|29,230,773
|$
|209,508,494
|$
|156,490,377
| FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
| For the year ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenues:
|Lease revenues and fees, net
|$
|106,959,906
|$
|91,943,729
|Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value
|28,539,495
|25,031,278
|Retail revenue
|4,301,331
|-
|Total revenues
|139,800,732
|116,975,007
|Costs and expenses:
|Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise
|56,634,623
|56,288,128
|Loan origination costs and fees
|3,063,012
|6,007,598
|Cost of retail revenue
|3,383,704
|-
|Marketing
|8,571,696
|7,620,795
|Salaries and benefits
|16,977,744
|12,499,099
|Operating expenses
|28,391,424
|24,547,729
|Net change in fair value of promissory note related to acquisition
|-
|(3,678,689
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|117,022,203
|103,284,660
|Operating income
|22,778,529
|13,690,347
|Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs
|(22,136,448
|)
|(18,913,773
|)
|Income/ (loss) before income taxes
|642,081
|(5,223,426
|)
|Income taxes (expense)/ benefit
|(821,350
|)
|989,809
|Net loss
|(179,269
|)
|(4,233,617
|)
|Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares
|(4,514,001
|)
|(4,103,638
|)
|Net loss attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders
|$
|(4,693,270
|)
|$
|(8,337,255
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:
|Basic
|21,534,674
|21,705,406
|Diluted
|21,534,674
|21,705,406
| FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited)
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(179,269
|)
|$
|(4,233,617
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise
|56,634,623
|56,288,128
|Other depreciation and amortization
|9,607,044
|7,881,110
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,166,302
|571,538
|Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition
|-
|236,952
|Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation
|888,380
|1,677,708
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|34,333,462
|42,505,647
|Deferred income tax
|(265,291
|)
|(929,533
|)
|Net change in fair value of promissory note related to acquisition
|-
|(3,678,689
|)
|Net changes in the fair value of loans receivables at fair value
|(17,046,488
|)
|(10,217,854
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Lease receivables
|(61,729,400
|)
|(51,760,694
|)
|Loans receivables at fair value
|(1,489,228
|)
|7,356,068
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(1,254,627
|)
|177,169
|Lease merchandise
|(56,861,488
|)
|(53,869,127
|)
|Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition
|-
|208,921
|Promissory note related to acquisition
|-
|283,266
|Lease liabilities
|(46,395
|)
|(30,268
|)
|Accounts payable
|(1,549,982
|)
|627,905
|Accrued payroll and related taxes
|(110,601
|)
|267,377
|Accrued expenses
|2,956,805
|(26,527
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(34,946,153
|)
|(6,664,520
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs
|(6,728,218
|)
|(6,335,276
|)
|Additions of intangible assets
|(643,080
|)
|-
|Purchases of data costs
|(1,779,976
|)
|(1,225,983
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(9,151,274
|)
|(7,561,259
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement
|48,486,690
|18,050,000
|Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement
|-
|(2,795,000
|)
|Repayment of promissory notes to related parties
|-
|(1,000,000
|)
|Repayment of loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement
|-
|(1,500,000
|)
|Debt issuance related costs
|(1,605,446
|)
|(115,403
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|-
|1,185
|Principal payment under finance lease obligation
|(4,601
|)
|(8,465
|)
|Tax payments associated with equity-based compensation transactions
|(103,487
|)
|-
|Proceeds from rights offering, net of transaction costs
|3,711,012
|-
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(397,234
|)
|(166,757
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|50,086,934
|12,465,560
|INCREASE/ (DECREASE) IN CASH
|5,989,507
|(1,760,219
|)
|CASH, beginning of period
|4,413,130
|6,173,349
|CASH, end of period
|$
|10,402,637
|$
|4,413,130
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|20,252,454
|$
|17,337,292
|Noncash investing and financing activities
|Due date extension of warrants
|$
|-
|$
|917,581
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.
Key performance metrics for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:
|2024
|2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|Gross Profit:
|Gross lease billings and fees
|$
|140,887,693
|$
|131,634,768
|$
|9,252,925
|7.0
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(34,333,462
|)
|(42,505,647
|)
|8,172,185
|(19.2
|)
|Gain on sale of lease receivables
|98,179
|2,814,608
|(2,716,429
|)
|(96.5
|)
|Lease placement collections
|307,496
|-
|307,496
|-
|Net lease billing and fees
|$
|106,959,906
|$
|91,943,729
|$
|15,016,177
|16.3
|Loan revenues and fees
|11,493,007
|14,813,424
|(3,320,417
|)
|(22.4
|)
|Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable
|17,046,488
|10,217,854
|6,828,634
|66.8
|Net loan revenues
|$
|28,539,495
|$
|25,031,278
|$
|3,508,217
|14.0
|Retail revenue
|4,301,331
|-
|4,301,331
|-
|Total revenues
|$
|139,800,732
|$
|116,975,007
|$
|22,825,725
|19.5
|Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise
|(56,634,623
|)
|(56,288,128
|)
|(346,495
|)
|0.6
|Loans origination costs and fees
|(3,063,012
|)
|(6,007,598
|)
|2,944,586
|(49.0
|)
|Cost of retail revenue
|(3,383,704
|)
|-
|(3,383,704
|)
|-
|Gross profit
|$
|76,719,393
|$
|54,679,281
|$
|22,423,816
|40.3
|Gross profit margin
|55%
|47%
|2024
|2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net loss
|$
|(179,269
|)
|$
|(4,233,617
|)
|$
|4,054,348
|(95.8
|)
|Income taxes expense/ (benefit)
|821,350
|(989,809
|)
|1,811,159
|(183.0
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,166,302
|571,538
|594,764
|104.1
|Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition
|-
|236,952
|(236,952
|)
|(100.0
|)
|Other amortization and depreciation
|9,607,044
|7,881,110
|1,725,934
|21.9
|Interest expense
|20,970,146
|18,105,282
|2,864,864
|15.8
|Stock-based compensation
|888,380
|1,677,708
|(789,328
|)
|(47.0
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|33,273,953
|$
|23,249,164
|$
|10,024,789
|43.1
Key performance metrics for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|Gross Profit:
|Gross lease billings and fees
|$
|34,534,844
|$
|33,611,362
|$
|923,482
|2.7
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(8,959,977
|)
|(10,381,697
|)
|1,421,720
|(13.7
|)
|Gain on sale of lease receivables
|20,954
|10,863
|10,091
|92.9
|Lease placement collections
|92,112
|-
|92,112
|-
|Net lease billing and fees
|$
|25,687,933
|$
|23,240,528
|$
|2,447,405
|10.5
|Loan revenues and fees
|2,965,564
|3,070,646
|(105,082
|)
|(3.4
|)
|Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable
|5,881,114
|3,959,575
|1,921,359
|48.5
|Net loan revenues
|$
|8,846,678
|$
|7,030,221
|$
|1,816,457
|25.8
|Retail revenue
|973,683
|-
|973,863
|-
|Total revenues
|$
|35,508,474
|$
|30,270,749
|$
|5,237,725
|17.3
|Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise
|(13,613,272
|)
|(13,394,865
|)
|(218,307
|)
|1.6
|Loans origination costs and fees
|(667,232
|)
|(1,129,440
|)
|462,208
|(40.9
|)
|Cost of retail revenue
|(790,199
|)
|-
|(790,199
|)
|-
|Gross profit
|$
|20,437,771
|$
|15,746,344
|$
|4,691,427
|29.8
|Gross profit margin
|58%
|52%
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|$ Change
|% Change
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net loss
|$
|(728,416
|)
|$
|354,152
|($1,082,568
|)
|(305.7
|)
|Income taxes expense/ (benefit)
|605,800
|195,438
|410,362
|210.0
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|341,803
|194,681
|147,122
|75.6
|Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition
|-
|59,238
|(59,238
|)
|(100.0
|)
|Other amortization and depreciation
|2,472,471
|2,206,179
|266,292
|12.1
|Interest expense
|5,580,802
|4,813,168
|767,634
|15.9
|Stock-based compensation
|359,460
|341,341
|18,119
|5.3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,631,920
|$
|8,164,197
|$
|467,723
|5.7
The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above tables as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.
