OMODA & JAECOO Take The Spotlight At The 2025 Shanghai Auto Show: Shaping The Future Of Mobility With Bold New Releases
On Day 1, OMODA & JAECOO showcased a seamless blend of performance, sustainability, and advanced technology, setting a new benchmark for the global NEV market. These releases represent the brand's unwavering commitment to redefining intelligent mobility and sustainable transportation on a global scale. Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, commented:“Today's debut at the Shanghai Auto Show marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. As we continue to grow, we are not just unveiling vehicles-we are creating experiences that redefine how we connect with the future of mobility. We're thrilled to share our innovations with the world, and this is only the beginning.” From Seed to Speed: A New Chapter Begins with the NEV Lineup: OMODA & JAECOO's 2025 Shanghai Auto Show debut featured their full NEV lineup, setting the stage for an electrifying future:
-
From 0 to 500,000 at Lightning Speed: OMODA & JAECOO's 2-Year Acceleration Shaping the Future of Mobility
-
OMODA & JAECOO Debut Full NEV Lineup, Unveiling Cutting-Edge Hybrid and Electric Models for the Future of Mobility.
-
Immersive Brand Experiences Unveiled: O-LAB × J-LAND Dual Universe Transforms Visitor Interaction with the Brand's Vision.
Accelerated Global Strategy: Expanding to 42 Markets, Over 1,300 Showrooms, and 500,000+ Vehicles Delivered Worldwide.
-
OMODA C7 SHS: With 340 horsepower and a 1,250 km range, the C7 SHS blends advanced hybrid performance with outstanding fuel efficiency. This model leads the way with OMODA & JAECOO's SHS technology, showcasing their dedication to high performance and environmental sustainability.
OMODA C5 SHS: A stylish crossover, the C5 SHS offers an urban hybrid experience that integrates cutting-edge design with the latest hybrid technology, perfect for city dwellers seeking a balance of style and efficiency.
JAECOO J5 BEV: The J5 BEV, an all-electric SUV, takes adventure to new heights, combining off-road capability with electric power. This vehicle represents OMODA & JAECOO's bold expansion into the electric vehicle segment.
-
O-LAB: A futuristic, AI-powered tech hub, O-LAB features robotic installations, interactive displays, and the unveiling of the OMODA E5, accompanied by the C7 SHS. Visitors could interact with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and experience the future of connected urban mobility.
J-LAND: In stark contrast, J-LAND brings off-road adventure to life. This rugged environment showcased the J5 BEV, J7 SHS, and J8 SHS, while offering visitors the chance to experience JAECOO's off-road capabilities through a light camping test drive. This unique experience provided a hands-on demonstration of the brand's versatility in both urban and adventure-driven settings.
