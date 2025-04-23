OMODA & JAECOO Take The Spotlight At The 2025 Shanghai Auto Show: Shaping The Future Of Mobility With Bold New Releases

From 0 to 500,000 at Lightning Speed: OMODA & JAECOO's 2-Year Acceleration Shaping the Future of Mobility

OMODA & JAECOO Debut Full NEV Lineup, Unveiling Cutting-Edge Hybrid and Electric Models for the Future of Mobility.



Immersive Brand Experiences Unveiled: O-LAB × J-LAND Dual Universe Transforms Visitor Interaction with the Brand's Vision. Accelerated Global Strategy: Expanding to 42 Markets, Over 1,300 Showrooms, and 500,000+ Vehicles Delivered Worldwide.

Dubai, UAE: OMODA & JAECOO officially kicked off the 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show, marking the brand's two-year anniversary with a spectacular presentation. Under the theme“2 Years 2gather: From Seed to Speed”, the brand unveiled its next-generation NEV lineup, featuring the C7 SHS, C5 SHS, and J5 BEV-bold innovations designed to accelerate the future of hybrid and electric mobility.

On Day 1, OMODA & JAECOO showcased a seamless blend of performance, sustainability, and advanced technology, setting a new benchmark for the global NEV market. These releases represent the brand's unwavering commitment to redefining intelligent mobility and sustainable transportation on a global scale.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, commented:“Today's debut at the Shanghai Auto Show marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. As we continue to grow, we are not just unveiling vehicles-we are creating experiences that redefine how we connect with the future of mobility. We're thrilled to share our innovations with the world, and this is only the beginning.”

From Seed to Speed: A New Chapter Begins with the NEV Lineup:



OMODA C7 SHS: With 340 horsepower and a 1,250 km range, the C7 SHS blends advanced hybrid performance with outstanding fuel efficiency. This model leads the way with OMODA & JAECOO's SHS technology, showcasing their dedication to high performance and environmental sustainability.

OMODA C5 SHS: A stylish crossover, the C5 SHS offers an urban hybrid experience that integrates cutting-edge design with the latest hybrid technology, perfect for city dwellers seeking a balance of style and efficiency. JAECOO J5 BEV: The J5 BEV, an all-electric SUV, takes adventure to new heights, combining off-road capability with electric power. This vehicle represents OMODA & JAECOO's bold expansion into the electric vehicle segment.

OMODA & JAECOO's 2025 Shanghai Auto Show debut featured their full NEV lineup, setting the stage for an electrifying future:

Each model is powered by the Super Hybrid System (SHS), integrating a 1.5TGDI engine, an intelligent hybrid transmission (DHT), and dedicated hybrid batteries for exceptional fuel efficiency and long-range capability. These advancements deliver up to 151.6 km of pure electric range, ensuring a low-emission driving experience.

Immersive Experiences: O-LAB × J-LAND Set the Stage for the Future of Mobility



O-LAB: A futuristic, AI-powered tech hub, O-LAB features robotic installations, interactive displays, and the unveiling of the OMODA E5, accompanied by the C7 SHS. Visitors could interact with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and experience the future of connected urban mobility. J-LAND: In stark contrast, J-LAND brings off-road adventure to life. This rugged environment showcased the J5 BEV, J7 SHS, and J8 SHS, while offering visitors the chance to experience JAECOO's off-road capabilities through a light camping test drive. This unique experience provided a hands-on demonstration of the brand's versatility in both urban and adventure-driven settings.

Beyond the product unveils, OMODA & JAECOO introduced two immersive brand experiences at the show: O-LAB and J-LAND, transforming how visitors engage with the brand's vision for the future of mobility.

OMODA & JAECOO's Global Growth and Strategic Vision:

OMODA & JAECOO's global presence continues to expand at a rapid pace. In Q1 2025, the brand reported a 370% surge in NEV sales and is now positioned as the fastest-growing hybrid brand in the world. Following a successful launch in Spain in 2024, the brand has expanded into seven major European markets within 14 months, establishing over 300 showrooms.

OMODA & JAECOO's global expansion is also evidenced by the 1,300+ showrooms and the 500,000 vehicles delivered worldwide. The brand has also deepened its European commitment with the establishment of an R&D center and a local production facility, ensuring vehicles meet Euro NCAP's 5-star safety standards.

Looking to the future, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to lead in sustainable mobility, with strategic models like the OMODA C7 and JAECOO 5 planned for release in 2025, targeting monthly sales of 10,000 units for C7 and 15,000 units for JAECOO 5.

Event Details

Exhibition Name: 2025 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition

Location: Hall 8.1, National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai

Dates: April 23–28, 2025 (Public Exhibition)

Dealer Experience Pavilion: O-LAB × J-LAND (Opens April 25)

About OMODA & JAECOO:

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand redefining mobility through cutting-edge design, smart technology, and sustainable solutions. Backed by Chery, the largest Chinese automotive producer, the brand is expanding rapidly across 34 global markets, including the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa (MEA), reinforcing its vision of 'New Products + New Technology + New Ecosystem'.

OMODA & JAECOO is committed to revolutionizing urban and off-road travel, delivering vehicles that integrate futuristic technology, AI-driven connectivity, and next-generation safety features. With the UAE serving as a key hub under its global strategy, the brand is setting new industry benchmarks in customer service, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution center in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support, ensuring a 95% fulfilment rate and 24-hour VOR (Vehicle Off-Road) part supply efficiency. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience. The brand's latest lineup, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8, embodies sustainable performance, intelligent mobility, and futuristic automotive innovation.

With a global vision to lead the future of mobility, OMODA & JAECOO is dedicated to shaping an eco-friendly, tech-integrated, and customer-centric automotive experience.

OMODA & JAECOO are sub-brands designed to meet evolving global automotive demands. OMODA, a fashionable cross-border series, focuses on the new generation of LOHAS with future-driven aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. On the other hand, JAECOO, a fearless off-road series, caters to urban elites, breaking barriers in the global off-road market with refined styling and outstanding performance.