Keycard Launches Pre-Sale For Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet To Date

Keycard , a hardware wallet company backed by the Status team, is proud to announce the pre-sale launch of Shell , a revolutionary, fully open-source hardware wallet. Designed with modularity, transparency, and uncompromising security at its core, Shell enables users to seamlessly manage multiple wallets through interchangeable smart cards-called Keycards-for enhanced convenience and safety.

Early supporters can now pre-order Shell bundled with two Keycards at a discounted rate and gain access to exclusive pre-launch rewards ahead of its global release in October 2025 .

Redefining the Hardware Wallet Architecture

Current hardware wallets often market themselves as transparent and open source, yet many lack true transparency in their designs-relying on closed-source components, exportable keys, or upgradeable secure elements that weaken user trust. Shell sets a new benchmark in wallet architecture.

Shell: Built for Transparency, Security, and Control

Shell is about more than security, it's designed for those who demand verifiable control over their hardware and digital assets:



100% Open Source: Every layer-from chip software to and -is verifiable and customizable, exceeding the transparency of .

Multiple Stealth Smart Cards: Users can store multiple seed phrases, or use backup cards safely-even if one card is lost, others remain secure.

Air-Gapped Operation: Users can sign transactions safely using Shell's integrated camera and QR-code interface-no USB, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi connection to devices required.

Duress PIN Support: Defends against physical coercion with a second PIN.

Cross-Wallet Compatibility: Works seamlessly with major EVM and Bitcoin wallets like MetaMask, Rabby, BackPack,imToken, UniSat, BlueWallet and more using QR-based signing. Future-Proof Design: Easily replaceable battery extends the device life, and upgradable Keycards mean Shell adapts as cryptographic standards evolve-unlike most competitors.

Pre-Sale now Live: Limited Perks for Early Adopters

Customers who join the pre-sale will receive:



A discounted Shell bundle with two Keycards Status Network KARMA rewards for participating in the growing ecosystem

️To reserve a Shell wallet and secure pre-launch rewards, users can join the pre-launch at:

About Keycard

Users can visit