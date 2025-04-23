403
Rogers Communications Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Rogers Communications Inc. : Today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Revenue up 24% to $596 million; adjusted EBITDA improved by $36 million. Net income registered at $280 million, topping the $256 million in the prior-year quarter. Rogers Communications Inc. shares T.B are trading up $0.55 at $35.67.
