Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-23 10:19:59
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Verde AgriTech Ltd : Announced the appointment of Guilherme Medeiros as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective March 2025. Verde AgriTech Ltd shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.59.

