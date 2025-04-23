403
Brompton Funds Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:02 AM EST - Brompton Funds Limited : Announced that Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. A final prospectus dated April 10 has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory in Canada. Brompton Funds Limited shares T are trading up $0.03 at $20.03.
