Allan Edwards, Inc. Announces Completion Of New Subsidiary, AE Mfg Inc., To Strengthen Focus On Steel Manufacturing And Pipeline Product Distribution

TULSA, Okla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allan Edwards, Inc., a leader in pipeline marketing and distribution, announces the completion of the separation of its manufacturing operations into a new, wholly owned subsidiary, AE Mfg Inc., effective April 15, 2025.

This strategic move establishes AE Mfg Inc. as a standalone entity dedicated to steel manufacturing, while Allan Edwards, Inc. focuses exclusively on marketing and distributing pipeline products for customers worldwide.

"This step lets each operation do what it does best," said Chip Edwards, President and CEO of Allan Edwards, Inc. "Allan Edwards, Inc. can now double down on pipeline, while AE Mfg Inc. drives our steel manufacturing forward, broadening our capabilities with custom forming."

The separation sharpens the focus of each entity:



Allan Edwards, Inc. will streamline throughput for customers by applying established technologies across industries, ensuring efficient delivery of the world's resources for humanity to thrive. AE Mfg Inc. will concentrate on steel manufacturing and expand its service offering to include custom forming and rolled metals such as plates, serving a range of industries.

With this transition, both companies are positioned for growth, innovation, and a continued commitment to serving customers with excellence and precision.

Allan Edwards, Inc. is a trusted leader in the pipeline industry, providing innovative solutions for pipeline integrity across the globe. Backed by decades of experience and a commitment to quality, the company delivers proven products including pipeline weighting, concrete coating, and repair sleeve solutions.

AE Mfg Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Allan Edwards, Inc., is a steel manufacturing company based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Specializing in precision-formed steel products and rolled metals, AE Mfg Inc. supports a wide range of industries.

Contact Information:

Allan Edwards, Inc.

918-583-7184

[email protected]

SOURCE Allan Edwards, Inc.

