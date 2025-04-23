Polaris Donates More Than $120,000 To Off-Road And Snow Organizations Through Its Spring 2025 TRAILS GRANTS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Local riding clubs and organizations are the heart of the riding community, many of them volunteering their time and resources to help maintain trails and promote responsible riding," said Reid Wilson, President of Off-Road Vehicles, Polaris. "We are proud to support their efforts so riders of all types can continue to create memories outdoors with family and friends."

Awarded twice annually, TRAILS GRANTS support the efforts of nonprofit organizations and local riding clubs who use the grant for trail development, maintenance projects, safety and responsible riding education initiatives and other projects.

"Support from Polaris is a huge help as we work to maintain off-highway vehicle access in the rugged rainforest of Southeast Alaska," said Ben Hughey, Executive Director of Sitka Trail Works. "Renovating this multi-use trail system will allow more residents and visitors to enjoy the spectacular volcanic outer coast of Kruzof Island."

"We are excited to partner with Polaris on this important project as volunteer trail ambassadors engage in peer-to-peer advocacy, sharing best practices, safe riding and other OHV related information that will promote the development of more stewards on the trail," said Brad Smith, Executive Director Pennsylvania Off-Highway Vehicle Association. "The commitment of Polaris to support responsible recreation in Pennsylvania is greatly appreciated."

The following 13 organizations were named Spring 2025 TRAILS GRANTS recipients and received awards up to $10,000 each.



Sitka Trail Works (Sitka, Alaska): Help rehabilitate trails and repair bridges to maintain safe and enjoyable public access.

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (Quincy, California): Aid in fire recovery along the Mt. Hough Trail and connecting routes.

Sawtooth Society Inc. (Hailey, Idaho): Help preserve, protect, and enhance trails within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

International Voyagers Snowmobile Club (International Falls, Minnesota): Build an enclosed shelter along a sharp corner of trail to help prevent accidents and promote safe riding while providing a warm gathering place for riders.

Central Lakes ATV Club (Nisswa, Minnesota): Build a storage trailer to hold equipment needed for ATV youth safety training events.

Partnership for Youth Inc. (St. Louis, Missouri): Help with trail maintenance to improve access and reduce erosion.

National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (Vaughn, Montana): Help fund a Sand Dune Training Summit to bring together multiple groups from across the country to discuss best practices around OHV recreation on sand dunes.

Heart of Oregon Corps, Inc. (Bend, Oregon): Help support the Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps as they complete conservation projects to maintain 20 miles of trails.

Pennsylvania Off Highway Vehicle Association (Galeton, Pennsylvania): Help promote best practices for safe riding and trail stewardship.

Piney Rail Riders (Strattanville, Pennsylvania): Purchase equipment to build and maintain almost 24 miles of new trails created from a former railway line.

Southern Trail Advocates and Riders (Huger, South Carolina): Help with trail maintenances and creation of additional signage to promote trail etiquette and responsible riding among multiple user types.

Upper Vally Snow Packers (Fairlee, Vermont): Help repair and rebuild trail for safer snowmobile and ATV use. Washington State Department of Natural Resources (Olympia, Washington): Help repair trails and support future maintenance within the Walker Vally ORV area.

Since the start of the TRAILS GRANTS program in 2006, Polaris has supported more than 425 ATV, off-road and snowmobiling organizations across the U.S. and Canada with more than $3.5 million in donations.

For more information, including how to apply for a fall 2025 TRAILS GRANT, visit .

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.