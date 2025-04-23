Multigenerational Living A Priority For Nearly 3-In-10 Prospective Homebuyers, Veterans United Survey Finds

Increase fueled by caregiving needs and affordability

COLUMBIA, Mo. , April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families think ahead to their next move, many are considering how to bring loved ones under one roof-whether to care for aging parents, support adult children or share household expenses. Nearly 3-in-10 prospective buyers (28%) plan to purchase a home that will include family members from multiple generations, according to a new survey released today by Veterans United Home Loans, the nation's largest VA lender.

The nationwide survey of 900 would-be buyers highlights the rising influence of family dynamics and financial considerations in the homebuying journey.

Aging parents who need care (29%) was the top reason for seeking a home that can accommodate family members. Others said extended family members may help cover costs (21%), and grandparents sometimes contribute financially so the family can live in a certain area or spend part of the year together (27%).

"Multigenerational homes are more than a trend: They are a meaningful solution for families looking to care for one another while making the most of their homebuying power," said Chris Birk, vice president of mortgage insight at Veterans United. "We're seeing buyers become increasingly thoughtful about how their home can serve not just themselves, but their broader family members."

The Veterans United survey found that multigenerational living could be a fast-growing trend.

According to the National Association of Realtors' 2025 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers , 17% of recent buyers purchased a multigenerational home last year to reduce costs, care for aging relatives or to accommodate adult children moving back in. NAR also found that 36% of multigenerational buyers cited cost savings as their top reason, followed by caregiving for aging parents (25%) and supporting adult children returning home (21%).

Why buyers are choosing multigenerational living

About 1-in-3 buyers cited the need to move aging parents into the home to provide care and support. Another 32% said their adult children cannot afford to live on their own, while 28% noted that extended family can help offset household costs.

Some families are getting more support from their grandparents. Survey respondents indicated that older relatives are more likely to help contribute financially so the family can afford to live in a desired area (27%) or, in some cases, will only reside in the home part-time (23%).

Other buyers are already familiar with shared living, with 30% of respondents saying they've always lived with family in some form, while a third said multigenerational living will help provide needed childcare.

Who is most likely to want family members under one roof?

Multigenerational homebuying motivations vary widely by age. Generation X buyers are the most likely to plan for a multigenerational household in their next home purchase (36%), followed by Millennials (28%). The makeup of these households differs across age groups. Gen X and Baby Boomers are more likely to have adult children living with them at 18% and 13%, respectively, while Generation Z and Millennial buyers are more likely to move in with their parents, 11% and 15%, respectively.

For Gen Z buyers, 44% said financial support is a key driver and the reason why they're planning to live with family. Younger buyers are also more likely to have their family members live with them part-time (29% of Gen Z and 31% of Millennials).

According to NA , 21% of Gen X buyers and 15% of younger Baby Boomers purchased multigenerational homes in 2024. This research concluded cultural trends also are influencing the shift. Among racial and ethnic groups, 26% of Asian and Pacific Islander buyers and 22% of Hispanic and Latino, and Black and African American buyers reported purchasing multigenerational homes, citing the need to care for aging relatives or to accommodate adult children living at home.

