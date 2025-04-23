Global Nutraceuticals Market To Grow By USD 668 Billion By 20233, Driven By Innovation, Consumer Demand, And Preventive Health Trends Says Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nutraceuticals market was valued at USD 348 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 668 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth is underpinned by rising demand for convenient, health-focused products such as protein bars, fortified snacks, and meal replacements. Companies like Optimum Nutrition, MegaFood, and Garden of Life are leading innovation across sports nutrition, healthy aging, and cognitive wellness. Nutraceuticals are increasingly becoming central to holistic health routines, offering preventive benefits for noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. The World Health Organization estimates that over 1 billion people were obese in 2023, while diabetes affects more than 537 million adults globally - figures expected to rise steadily in the coming years. This growing burden is intensifying the demand for proactive health solutions such as dietary supplements. According to a 2020 study, 54% of diabetic patients reported using dietary supplements, with usage rates of 30% among those aged 20–39, 51% in the 40–64 age group, and 62% in individuals over 65. Supplement use was also more prevalent among females (57%) than males (50%). Among the nutraceuticals consumed, berberine has gained attention for its scientifically supported ability to significantly lower fasting blood glucose levels without increasing the risk of hypoglycaemia, making it a promising option in diabetes management. Request Sample Pages:

The COVID-19 pandemic marked a turning point, accelerating consumer interest in immunity-boosting supplements. Products containing vitamin C, D, zinc, and other immune-supporting ingredients saw record sales. Leading brands like GNC, Herbalife, and Nature's Bounty responded swiftly with expanded product lines. Beyond immune health, the market has seen increased demand for stress relief, gut health, and energy-enhancing supplements. This sustained shift toward proactive health has cemented nutraceuticals as a core component of daily wellness for many consumers, even in the post-pandemic era. However, the industry faces ongoing challenges. Regulatory inconsistencies, particularly between regions, continue to pose hurdles. In the U.S., the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) of 1994 limits the FDA's oversight, allowing supplements to be sold without pre-market approval. This has raised quality concerns, highlighted by a 2015 investigation showing 79% of herbal supplements lacked the labelled ingredients. Similarly, while India's FSSAI has issued guidelines, enforcement varies widely. Supply chain dependencies also remain a risk, with 75–80% of ingredients being imported, making the industry vulnerable to disruptions, contamination, and quality control issues. To address these concerns, companies are increasingly adopting third-party certifications such as USP and NSF International to ensure transparency and build consumer trust. As the demand for science-backed and reliable supplements grows, the market consumers are becoming increasingly discerning in their nutraceutical choices, showing a strong preference for products backed by clinical evidence of safety and efficacy. Awareness of insufficient scientific validation significantly reduces their likelihood of purchase. Notably, consumers are willing to pay a premium – USD 252 more for products proven to have no side effects and USD 198 more for those with demonstrated effectiveness. Despite regulatory and supply chain challenges, the nutraceuticals industry is poised for sustained growth. With rising health consciousness, chronic disease prevalence, and innovations in personalized nutrition, nutraceuticals are set to play a key role in the future of preventive healthcare. Companies that prioritize safety, efficacy, and transparency are well-positioned to lead this expanding global market.

Top Drivers . Rising Demand from Health-Conscious and Aging Populations Consumers . Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle-related Diseases . Rising Demand of Personalized Nutrition Top Opportunities . The Rise of AI - Powered Personalized Nutraceuticals . Strategic Collaborations Between Pharma and Nutrition Companies . Integration of AI, Wearables, and Digital Health Platforms to personalize and optimize nutraceutical interventions Top Challenges . Regulatory Guidelines and Compliance Gaps . Quality Control & Raw Material Sourcing

AI-Powered Personalization: Transforming the Nutraceutical Industry

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), nanotechnology, and omics sciences are reshaping the nutraceutical landscape, driving a shift from generic wellness products to highly personalized, and data-driven health solutions. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing precision health, seeking tailored supplementation rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. This demand is reflected in a 2023 survey by the Nutritional Business Journal, which reported that 62% of consumers prefer personalized supplement plans. Companies like Bioniq are at the forefront of this evolution, utilizing AI-powered algorithms and biochemical databases to develop supplements customized based on blood markers, lifestyle habits, and specific health goals.

Meanwhile, omics technologies are allowing for more effective formulation by improving nutrient bioavailability and targeting. For example, platforms like Nuritas's Magnifier employ deep learning to discover novel plant-based peptides with specific health benefits, such as anti-inflammatory properties for managing chronic conditions.

Wearable devices are also playing a pivotal role by providing real-time physiological data - through tools like continuous glucose monitors, Oura Rings, and EEG sensors - that can dynamically inform and optimize supplement regimens. For instance, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) like Dexcom G6 or Freestyle Libre help evaluate the impact of supplements such as berberine or chromium on blood sugar levels. The Oura Ring, which tracks sleep, heart rate variability (HRV), and body temperature, can be used to assess how magnesium or melatonin influences sleep quality and recovery. Likewise, portable EEG headbands like Muse provide brainwave feedback to determine the cognitive effects of nootropic supplements like L-theanine or ashwagandha. Complementing these developments, nanotechnology is revolutionizing nutrient delivery through micro-dosing techniques that enhance solubility, absorption, and stability. Innovative formats, such as oral nutraceutical pouches that dissolve between the gum and lip, are offering consumers convenient and fast-acting alternatives to traditional pills and powders, with Alpha Nootropic pouches standing out for their cognitive performance benefits.

Simultaneously, the growing prevalence of obesity and lifestyle-related diseases is significantly boosting the demand for natural and functional nutrition, creating strong momentum in the nutraceutical market. Since 1975, global obesity rates have nearly tripled, and by 2023, over 1 billion individuals were classified as obese. In the U.S., the situation is particularly concerning, with over 60% of adults and more than 30% of children and adolescents considered overweight or obese. A large proportion of these individuals - 45% of those who are overweight and 67% of those with obesity - are actively pursuing weight loss strategies. This has led to a surge in the use of nutraceuticals, especially dietary supplements aimed at weight management. Products like fat burners, appetite suppressants, and metabolism boosters are now commonly used, with around 15% of U.S. adults having tried weight-loss supplements, and usage notably higher among women (21%) than men (10%). As personalized AI platforms, advanced ingredient recovery, and innovative delivery system converge, the nutraceutical industry is entering a new phase of precision wellness. .

This ongoing integration of emerging technologies is not only reshaping consumer expectations but also laying the groundwork for a future where personalized nutrition becomes a cornerstone of preventive healthcare and long-term health optimization.

Global Nutraceutical Market Surge: Regional Trends Shaping Consumer Health Choices

Regional dynamics are playing an increasingly pivotal role in the growth and diversification of the global nutraceutical market. While rising health consciousness, shifting consumer preferences, and evolving regulations continue to fuel overall market expansion, distinct trends and drivers are emerging across key regions. North America leads the way, supported by high consumer awareness, progressive policies such as the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) of 1994, and strong industry players like ADM and Cargill investing in areas such as probiotics, prebiotics, and plant-based proteins. The region's regulatory flexibility and rising chronic disease burden are accelerating demand for preventive health solutions.

Europe follows closely, driven by a rapidly aging population, stringent but supportive regulation from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and consumer demand for clean-label, clinically backed supplements. Markets in Germany, the UK, and France stand out, with major companies like Nestlé and Danone emphasizing scientific validation and sustainability.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is witnessing explosive growth due to rising income levels, increased health awareness, and demographic shifts. Economic progress in China and India is fueling demand for fortified foods and Western-style supplements, even as traditional remedies maintain popularity. Brands like Nestlé, Amul, and Dabur are successfully blending local health traditions with modern wellness trends, supported by the growth of e-commerce and personalized nutrition technologies.

In contrast, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are emerging markets with strong long-term potential. Though currently challenged by regulatory inconsistencies and infrastructure limitations, these regions are attracting increasing investment. As health awareness and regulatory frameworks improve, they are poised to become important contributors to the future of global nutraceutical innovation and consumption.

Strategic Acquisitions and Advancements in Nutraceuticals Market

Several major companies, including Nestlé Health Science, Danone S.A., BASF SE, Herbalife Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), DSM (Royal DSM N.V.), Herbalife Laboratories, United Laboratories, Amway, Arkopharma, Lifevision Healthcare, Uniray Lifescience, E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited, and Zoic Pharmaceuticals, are driving innovation and growth in nutraceuticals market. These companies are advancing the field through strategic acquisitions, scientific discoveries, and collaborative ventures aimed at enhancing health outcomes and expanding global reach.

For example, in October 2024, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) acquired a 60% stake in energy drink brand GHOST, with plans to acquire the remaining 40% by 2028. The deal positions GHOST under KDP's U.S. Refreshment Beverages division, with its co-founders maintaining leadership roles to preserve brand identity and momentum.

Similarly, in December 2024, Nestlé announced a breakthrough in muscle health, identifying Nicotinamide and Pyridoxine as bioactive nutrients that activate muscle stem cells to enhance regeneration and strength recovery - paving the way for targeted innovations in aging and performance health.

In another significant development, Danone completed the acquisition of Functional Formularies in May 2024, strengthening its Medical Nutrition portfolio in the U.S. and supporting its Renew Danone strategic transformation.

Additionally, on April 25, 2024, Nestlé India and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched a joint venture focused on developing and distributing nutraceutical products across India and select global markets. The collaboration targets key health areas such as metabolic wellness, general nutrition, and paediatric care.

Highlighting the role of science-driven product development, on May 14, 2024, Evonik introduced AvailOm a clinically validated omega-3 powder enhanced with Boswellia serrata for joint health. This innovative formulation has demonstrated efficacy in both in vitro and clinical studies, emphasizing the integration of scientific research into consumer products. These strategic moves and scientific advancements are reshaping the consumer health and nutrition sector, fueling market expansion, enhancing product efficacy, and establishing new standards for health-focused solutions worldwide.

The Nutraceuticals Market: Innovation, Personalization, and Future Growth

The nutraceuticals market is poised for significant transformation, fuelled by technological innovation, shifting consumer expectations, and increasing emphasis on scientific validation. Growing awareness of preventive health, the rise in chronic lifestyle diseases, and demand for holistic wellness solutions are creating compelling opportunities for nutraceutical companies, pharmaceutical firms, and digital health platforms to redefine health management strategies. Experts forecast strong growth in personalized nutrition and functional food products, with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), biomarker diagnostics, and delivery formats at the core of this evolution.

The integration of AI-driven personalization tools is set to revolutionize consumer engagement and product efficacy. Companies like InsideTracker and Baze are leveraging biomarker analysis to deliver highly tailored supplement regimens, helping consumers make more informed health decisions. Meanwhile, evolving preferences for convenience and user-friendly products are driving innovation in supplement delivery systems. Formats such as gummies, dissolvable strips, effervescent tablets, and liquid shots are reshaping product design and gaining popularity across demographics.

In parallel, the emergence of "pharma foods" - nutritional products offering therapeutic benefits - is expected to expand the clinical relevance of nutraceuticals, particularly in the management of chronic diseases. The aging global population is also contributing to increased demand for ingredients that support longevity, joint health, skin elasticity, and immune function, such as collagen, antioxidants, and adaptogens. As personalized and functional wellness becomes mainstream, brands are presented with lucrative avenues for product diversification and consumer targeting. While traditional tablets and capsules will continue to dominate due to their precision and formulation stability, the market share of alternative formats is expected to grow rapidly. Gummies, in particular, are gaining traction thanks to their palatability and multifunctional ingredients, with brands like Olly and SmartyPants leading innovation in segments including immunity, beauty, and digestive health.

The distribution landscape is also evolving into a hybrid retail model, balancing trust and accessibility. Brick-and-mortar channels such as pharmacies and supermarkets remain vital for in-person guidance and quality assurance, while e-commerce platforms offer wider reach, especially in remote or underserved regions. This omnichannel approach will be key to capturing diverse consumer segments and ensuring consistent brand engagement. On the regulatory front, increasing oversight from global health agencies is anticipated to shape market dynamics. Stricter safety standards, enhanced labelling regulations, and the integration of AI-powered quality control are expected to raise product transparency, reduce counterfeit risks, and build consumer trust. These developments will also support long-term industry credibility and facilitate the international expansion of reputable brands.

By 2030, nutraceuticals are projected to play an integral role in global healthcare strategies, bridging the gap between nutrition and medicine. The success of this evolution will hinge on continued investment in scientific research, clinical validation, and regulatory compliance, ensuring that innovative and effective health solutions become accessible to a broader population. As novel delivery technologies, AI integration, and consumer-centric formulations gain momentum, the nutraceuticals market is set to emerge as a cornerstone of future wellness ecosystems.

Key Competitors in the Nutraceutical Market:



Nestlé Health Science

Danone S.A.

BASF SE

Herbalife Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

DSM (Royal DSM N.V.)

Herbalife Laboratories

United Laboratories

Amway

Freedom Food Group Limited

The Hain Celestial Group

Otsuka pharmaceutical co ltd

General Mills Inc.

Barilla Group

Pfizer

Bayer Sanofi

Segmentation Overview

By Product Type



Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages



Energy Drinks



Sports Drinks



Protein & Meal Replacement Drinks



Yogurt Beverages Others

By Ingredient Type



Aloe Vera

Amino Acids

Botanical Ingredients



Ashwagandha



Curcumin



Ginseng



Hemp

Others

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Carbohydrates

Carnitine

Food Colors

Carotenoids



Astaxanthin



Lutein



Lycopene

Other Carotenoids

Spirulina

Collagen

Colostrum

Cultures and Fermentation Starters

Dairy Ingredients

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Essential Oils

Fat Replacers

Fats and Oils

Fibers

Flavors

Fruit and Vegetable Products

Glucosamine/Chondroitin

Isoflavones

Juices and Concentrates

Krill

Lipids/Fatty Acids

Marine Ingredients

Minerals



Calcium



Iron



Magnesium



Selenium

Others

Omega-3s



Marine-Derived

Plant-Derived

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Proteins

Sweeteners



Stevia



Monk Fruit

Others

Vitamins



Vitamin A



Vitamin B Complex (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, B12)



Vitamin C



Vitamin D



Vitamin E

Vitamin K Whey Proteins

By Form



Capsules

Gummies

Tablets

Powders

Gel

Juice Cream

By Application



General Wellness

Bone & Joint Health

Skin, Hair & Nail Health

Weight Management

Reproductive Health

Cognitive Health

Antioxidant Support

Aging & Longevity

Neurological Disorders

Eye Health

Diabetes Management

Cardiovascular Health

Cancer Support

Oral Health

Radiotherapy Support

Obesity Control Osteoarthritis Management

By Distribution Channel



Online Distribution



E-commerce Platforms

Official Brand Websites

Offline Distribution



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Pharmacies & Drugstores

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

