Center For Better Aging Extends Chicago Testing, Diagnostic Access

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This milestone brings advanced 3D imaging equipment to the St. Bernard Ambulatory Care Center at 6307 S. Stewart Ave. "Many South Siders over 50 have heart disease, cancers or other conditions that go untreated," said Center for Better Aging Executive Director Estrelitta Harmon. "Access to advanced health screening technology will help older adults enjoy long, active, and fulfilling lives in our community."

General contractor Ujamaa Construction demonstrated the skill and capacity of the South Side workforce on a project requiring high precision and quality. Ujamaa and its subcontractors included 56% minority and 19% women-owned small businesses. Chicago-based Ujamaa is the Midwest's largest minority-owned builder.

The construction project helped build the capacity of the South Side workforce, employing people like Antoine Young, a Ujamaa project engineering intern working toward a construction management degree at Kennedy-King College. "Working on small and large jobsites, Antoine could see firsthand how a project comes together and how issues get resolved," said Center for Better Aging Director of Construction and Facilities Elliot Echols.

DL3 Realty provided concept development, feasibility studies, design and planning to expand imaging facilities in an environment of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.

Screening, Diagnostic Resources Raise Care Quality

The 1,800-square-foot facility renovation is supported by a grant from the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services under the state's Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives program, which aims to improve health outcomes.

The 3D imaging lab brings a wide range of advanced testing and diagnostics to the St. Bernard Hospital campus . The medical screening and diagnostic technology will help Chicago Southland doctors provide early and accurate detection of heart disease, aggressive cancers, emphysema and bone conditions such as osteoporosis.

Early detection of cardiac risk is vital to serving an area with high rates of diagnosis for heart disease and high blood pressure. Heart disease was a top concern in St. Bernard Hospital's recent Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). Englewood and West Englewood have the area's highest rates of stroke, the CHNA report found.

"Preventing coronary artery disease takes data and diagnostics that are not available in most community hospitals," said St. Bernard Hospital Chief Operating Officer Roland Abellera. "With advanced 3D imaging, we can produce a calcium score to screen people for their hidden heart risk. Our board-certified cardiologists then can order high-quality diagnostic testing."

The expanded suite will help reduce wait times for critical diagnostic tests and ensure patients have access to affordable follow-up care, removing a significant barrier to healthcare access on the South Side.

"Nearly all of our patients are enrolled in Medicaid or Medicare," Abellera said. "The Center for Better Aging's care coordination will make sure older adults with medical transportation needs and fixed incomes are referred to specialists within their coverage networks."

3D Mammography Aims for Early Detection and Treatment

Advanced 3D imaging will also be available in the St. Bernard Hospital Ambulatory Care Center's expanded mammography suite. A relaxation room is designed to encourage breast exams and make the process as stress-free as possible. Three massage chairs, calming imagery, dimmed lighting, and fresh water provide a soothing environment. The facility's expanded capacity will reduce wait times, further reducing patient anxiety.

An American Cancer Society analysis found that Black women were 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women, a heightened health concern that timely, accurate testing and diagnostics can address.

"A 3D mammogram allows cancers to be found earlier," said Dr. Marijan Pejic, medical director for radiology at St. Bernard Hospital. "The Center for Better Aging project directly addresses this discrepancy with access to newer breast imaging technology. A second mammography room allows us to reduce the diagnostic delays that may be associated with later-stage breast cancer."

The capital investment aims to improve health outcomes for older South Siders, said Center for Better Aging Medical Director Dr. Monica Mahajan. "Precise, less invasive imaging can be safer than exploratory surgeries or biopsies," Mahajan said. "The imaging suite will aid in treating and managing abdominal diseases, bone fractures, cancers, heart diseases, neurological disorders, and other serious age-related medical conditions."

"We also are sensitive to issues involved in testing older adults," Dr. Mahajan said. "Many experience frailty, mobility limitations, and multiple comorbidities that can complicate the testing process. Medications also can contribute to adverse reactions during imaging."

The Center for Better Aging's medical team arranges medical transportation and ensures that caregivers can support loved ones during imaging sessions. "Family involvement plays a crucial role in supporting older adults throughout the imaging process, from scheduling to providing comfort during testing," Dr. Mahajan said. "Tailored protocols and empathetic care ensure that our members receive the accurate and effective diagnostic services they deserve."

