Digikey Adds Nearly 100,000 Npis And More Than 100 New Suppliers In First Quarter Of 2025

"We are thrilled to keep adding cutting-edge suppliers and products to our line card to offer engineers and innovators all the parts and solutions they need for everything they design," said Mike Slater, vice president of global business development for DigiKey. "The notable additions we made to our product and supplier portfolios in the first three months of this year are directly linked to the strong customer activity we experienced in the first quarter, and we're excited to continue welcoming more NPIs and leading suppliers to the DigiKey family this year."

The most recent new supplier additions in the first quarter include companies like Cookiecad , which produces 3D printing filament in a wide array of colors and materials; DB Products , a leading manufacturer of microphones, transducers and receivers; Electro Terminal , which produces drivers and electromechanical solutions for lighting applications; and MinewSemi , a leading provider of IoT wireless connectivity modules for applications in smart buildings, smart agriculture, consumer electronics and more.

Some of the NPIs added in the first quarter of 2025 include:



SICK's microScan safety laser scanner which can operate successfully even in stressful conditions such as weld sparks, ambient light or dust.

Chip Quik's ESD silicone soldering mats provide spacious work space, include compartments for components, and come in ten different color options.

TDK's FS160* series of microPOL (μPOL) power modules integrate a controller, driver, MOSFETs and a logic core into a compact solution that provides full telemetry (voltage, current and temperature).

Murata Electronics' SCH16T-K01 inertial sensor features a gyroscope and accelerometer - eliminating the need for extensive calibration at the user's end and making it ideal for industrial applications.

Infineon Technologies' PSoC control C3M5 evaluation kit enables real-time control and increased system efficiency of motor control and power conversion applications.

NXP Semiconductors' FRDM-IMX93 entry-level development board equipped with NXP's Tri-Radio solution with Wi-Fi + Bluetooth is ideal for developing modern industrial and IoT applications that require AI acceleration and advanced security.

Silicon Labs' MG26 multiprotocol wireless SoC, BG26 Bluetooth SoC, and PG26 MCU development products solve diverse IoT designs based on the user's preference for different protocols, energy efficiency and wireless performance needs. PUI Audio's medical audio indicators simplify the design of medical applications by providing three different tone frequency options in one IEC 60601-1-8 compliant audio device.

As the leading global provider of high-service distribution of electronic components and automation products, DigiKey is thrilled to continue delivering an unmatched selection of products to accelerate progress for every designer, buyer and builder.

For more information about the suppliers and products in DigiKey's portfolio, visit DigiKey .

