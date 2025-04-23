Automotive Gear Market Size To Skyrocket USD 11.67 Bn By 2034 | Experts Analysis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Automotive Experts, the global automotive gear market size is calculated at USD 6.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 11.67 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.58% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive gear market size was valued at USD 6.17 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 11.67 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Access Report Preview:

Market Overview:

Automotive gear plays a crucial role in improving vehicle performance by facilitating power transfer, managing speed, and ensuring smooth operations. Gears are vital parts of the transmission systems found in both manual and automatic vehicles, as well as in differentials, steering mechanisms, and various auxiliary systems. The automotive gear market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles, rising vehicle production, and advancements in automotive engineering. Manufacturers are developing lightweight, robust, and precision gear systems due to the strong emphasis on enhancing fuel efficiency and lowering emissions.

The rapid shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles is driving innovation in gear design and material usage. Technological advancements, like the incorporation of computer-aided design (CAD) and automation in manufacturing, are improving manufacturing precision and product quality. Consequently, the market is rapidly adapting to fulfill the requirements of contemporary vehicles while enhancing efficiency, decreasing noise, and improving driving dynamics.

Major Trends in the Automotive Gear Market:



Adoption of Intelligent Gear Technologies: The inclusion of intelligent gears equipped with sensors is improving vehicle performance and maintenance. These gears generate real-time information on wear and efficiency, enabling predictive maintenance and minimizing downtime.

Demand for Lightweight and Sustainable Materials: To comply with strict emission regulations and increase fuel efficiency, there is an increasing focus on incorporating lightweight materials like aluminum and composites in gear manufacturing. This trend supports the development of eco-friendly, high-performance vehicles. Innovations in Transmission Systems for Electric Vehicles: The growth of electric vehicles is sparking new developments in gear technologies, such as the creation of specialized transmissions and gear systems that boost efficiency and performance in EVs.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Limitations & Challenges in the Automotive Gear Market:



High Production Expenses and Complexity: The creation of precision-engineered automotive gears entails expensive materials and advanced manufacturing techniques, which can restrict profitability and present challenges for smaller manufacturers in achieving cost efficiency.

Growing Use of EVs with Reduced Gear Needs: Electric vehicles typically utilize simpler gear systems or direct-drive configurations, decreasing the demand for intricate multi-speed transmissions and conventional gear arrangements, which impacts growth in traditional gear markets. Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices: Fluctuations in the costs of key raw materials such as steel and aluminum influence production expenses, supply chain stability, and profit margins for gear manufacturers, resulting in market uncertainty.



Exploring the Future Growth Prospects of the Market

The greatest opportunity in the automotive gear industry lies in the rapid global adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. As EVs gain popularity, there is an increasing demand for specially engineered gear systems that improve torque, performance, and energy efficiency. This trend has paved the way for innovation in lightweight materials, precision gear design, and compact transmission systems. Furthermore, the incorporation of smart gear elements with sensors and IoT capabilities provides opportunities for predictive maintenance and performance enhancement. Emerging markets in Asia and Latin America also offer untapped growth potentials, driven by rising automotive production and the demand for advanced mobility solutions.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific's Stronghold on the Automotive Gear Market

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to its strong automotive manufacturing infrastructure, increased vehicle production, and heightened demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles . Nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are crucial to the region's predominance, supported by efficient supply chains, skilled workforce, and government backing for the automotive industry . The existence of major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component suppliers has also stimulated technological progress in gear systems. Additionally, swift urban development, infrastructure growth, and rising consumer purchase power have propelled vehicle sales, further increasing the necessity for high-quality automotive gear components.

Major Contributors to Regional Market Growth



China: China is the world's largest vehicle producer. The country boasts a strong automotive manufacturing sector. The country places a high priority on technological innovation and makes substantial investments in automotive parts, including gears, solidifying its position as a key player in the region.

Japan: Japan is famed for its cutting-edge automotive technology and precision engineering. As the home of major automotive manufacturers and component suppliers, Japan's dedication to research and development guarantees the production of high-quality automotive gears for both local and international markets. South Korea: South Korea has a well-established automotive industry, boasting leading companies such as Hyundai and Kia. The nation's emphasis on innovation, paired with a strong export-driven strategy, boosts both the demand and production of advanced automotive gear systems.



Get the latest insights on automotive industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:

North America: The Fastest-growing Region

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of electric vehicles is boosting the demand for lightweight and efficient gear systems designed specifically for EV powertrains. Key automotive manufacturers are making substantial investments in EV production facilities and innovative transmission technologies, which are driving advancements in gear design and materials. Moreover, the transition toward automatic and hybrid transmission systems, combined with the increasing popularity of luxury and high-performance vehicles, further propels the demand for advanced automotive gears.

Major Factors for the Market's Expansion in North America:



Automakers in North America are progressively implementing advanced automatic and hybrid transmission technologies, leading to a high demand for precision-engineered, durable gear components that improve vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

The growing production and acceptance of electric vehicles across North America is elevating the need for specially designed gear systems tailored to EV drivetrains.

Stringent environmental regulations are compelling manufacturers to enhance fuel efficiency, resulting in the use of lightweight, high-performance gears that minimize energy loss and improve overall transmission efficiency in vehicles. The region's strong automotive manufacturing infrastructure, along with a commitment to research and development, boosts the development of high-performance gear systems.

Segment Outlook

Material Insights

The metallic segment led the automotive gear market in 2024 due to its exceptional strength, durability, and capacity to endure extreme mechanical stress. Metals such as steel and aluminum alloys are frequently utilized for gear production, particularly in high-load applications like transmissions and differential systems. Their reliability, long service life, and operational efficiency continue to make metallic gears the preferred option across various vehicle categories.

The plastic segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the upcoming period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight components and cost-effective solutions. Plastic gears, especially those crafted from high-performance polymers, are becoming more popular in electric vehicles and low-load applications due to their resistance to corrosion, reduced noise levels, and enhanced fuel efficiency. Advancements in material science are further improving the performance and broadening the applicability of plastic within automotive systems.

Elevate your automotive strategy with Towards Automotive. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes-schedule a call today:

Product Type Insights

The helical segment dominated the automotive gear market with the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to its excellent load-carrying capacity, quiet operation, and smooth power transmission. Helical gears are extensively utilized in vehicle transmission systems, which are vital for effective torque transfer. Their angled tooth design reduces vibration and noise while improving performance, making them the most prevalent gear type in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The bevel segment is projected to expand at a significant rate during the projection period. Bevel gears are increasingly incorporated into advanced differential systems and axle assemblies. These gears are essential for redirecting power transmission, particularly in high-performance and off-road vehicles. Innovations in vehicle drivetrain designs and the demand for enhanced cornering performance are significantly driving the adoption of bevel gears, especially in next-generation electric and hybrid vehicles.

Vehicle Type Insights

The passenger vehicle segment dominated the automotive gear market in 2024, driven by increased vehicle production worldwide. Gears play a crucial role in the drivetrains, steering systems, and engine assemblies of these vehicles. The growing focus on enhancing the comfort, safety, and fuel efficiency of passenger vehicles boost the need for precision-engineered gears, reinforcing the segment's dominance in the market.

The commercial vehicle segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for LCVs and HCVs in the logistics, construction, and transportation industries. These vehicles demand robust and heavy-duty gear systems to cope with demanding operational needs and long distances. With the surge in freight movement and infrastructure development, the requirement for durable and high-performance gear systems is on the rise, propelling the growth of this segment.

Automotive Gear Market Top Key Players



BorgWarner Inc.

SEW-EURODRIVE

Gleason Corporation

David Brown Santasalo

Klingelnberg GmbH

HÖFLER Maschinenbau GmbH

Nord Drivesystems

Sumitomo Drive Technologies

Bonfiglioli Group RENK AG

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Automotive Gear Market:



In June 2024, Schaeffler India introduced an innovative Planetary Gear System (PGS) tailored for Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) vehicles in India. This system aims to boost vehicle performance and provide various advantages to OEM partners. In February 2024, ZF revealed that production of its first PowerLine 8-speed automatic transmissions began in late 2023 at its manufacturing facility in Gray Court, South Carolina. As a part of a USD 200 million investment made in 2021, ZF is preparing to increase production to 200,000 transmissions annually by 2025 to satisfy the demands from U.S. commercial vehicle manufacturers, including three customers based in the U.S.

Browse More Insights Towards Automotive:



Automotive Planetary Gear Systems Market:

Automotive Worm Gears Market:

Hypoid Gearbox Market:

Precision Gearbox Market:

Riding Gear Market:

Automotive Gearbox Market:

Advanced Gear Shifter System Market:

Aircraft Landing Gear Market:

Trailer Landing Gear Market : Rally Sport Riding Gear Market:

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material



Metallic Plastic

By Product Type



Planetary

Bevel

Helical

Non-Metallic Others



By Vehicle Type



Passenger vehicle Commercial vehicle

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia and Pacific Middle East and Africa



For pricing details and customized market report options, click here:

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Subscribe to our Annual Membership and gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the automotive industry. Stay updated on automotive industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the competition with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of automotive : Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Automotive is a premier research firm specializing in the automotive industry. Our experienced team provides comprehensive reports on market trends, technology, and consumer behaviour. We offer tailored research services for global corporations and start-ups, helping them navigate the complex automotive landscape. With a focus on accuracy and integrity, we empower clients with data-driven insights to make informed decisions and stay competitive. Join us on this revolutionary journey as we work together as a strategic partner to reinvent your success in this ever-changing automotive world.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: