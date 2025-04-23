Affimed Announces Acceptance Of Three Abstracts For Presentation At The American Society For Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
|Abstract Title & Number
|Date & Time
|Session Type & Title
| Results from the completed dose-finding part of a phase 2 study of the innate cell engager acimtamig (AFM13) in combination with AlloNK (AB-101) in relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (LuminICE-203)
Abstract Number for Publication: 7008
| May 30, 2025
2:45 PM-5:45 PM CDT
|Oral Abstract Session – Hematologic Malignancies-Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
| Bispecific innate cell engager (ICE) AFM24 in combination with atezolizumab in patients with advanced/metastatic EGFR-expressing non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations: Initial results from a phase 2a study
Abstract Number for Publication: 2609
| June 2, 2025
1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT
| Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy
Poster Board: 256
| Combination of bispecific innate cell engager (ICE) AFM24 with atezolizumab in patients with advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR kinase domain mutations (EGFRmut): Initial results from a phase 2a study
Abstract Number for Publication: 2610
| June 2, 2025
1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT
| Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy
Poster Board: 257
The full abstracts will be published online on May 22, 2025.
More details about the programs for the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting are available online at Attend | ASCO Annual Meeting .
About Affimed N.V.
Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company's innate cell engagers (ICE®) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE® are generated on the Company's proprietary ROCK® platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE® molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy.
