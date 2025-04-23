Kiosk Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 62.2 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 12.74% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verified Market Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, "Kiosk Market Size and Forecast," The global kiosk market is gaining momentum as businesses across sectors adopt automation to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. However, high installation costs and security concerns surrounding data privacy pose challenges, potentially slowing adoption in cost-sensitive sectors. Lewes, Delaware, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Kiosk Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.74% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 23.83 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 62.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The kiosk market is expanding rapidly, driven by retail, banking, healthcare, and hospitality sectors embracing self-service technologies to streamline operations, reduce labor costs, and improve user experience. Key Highlights of the Report :

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of global market size, projected CAGR, and revenue forecasts through 2031

Segmentation Analysis : Covers types (interactive, vending, ATMs, self-service and others), end-use industries, and deployment locations.

Regional Insights : North America leads due to high tech adoption; Asia-Pacific shows fastest growth due to retail and urbanization trends.

Key Players : Profiles of key market players, strategic initiatives, and innovation trends. Technological Trends : Rise in AI-powered kiosks, touchless interfaces, and cloud-based remote management.

Why This Report Matters? This report provides a strategic outlook on the evolving kiosk landscape. It offers insights into growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities across industries. Businesses can leverage this intelligence to make data-driven decisions, align product offerings, and capture emerging markets. Why You Should Read This Report :

Market Research Professionals looking for deep industry insights

B2B Buyers & Industrialists interested in deploying kiosk solutions

Investors & Analysts seeking growth opportunities

Tech Developers & Manufacturers aiming to innovate in kiosk technology Retailers, Banks, and Healthcare Providers evaluating digital transformation solutions

For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Kiosk Market Size ” 202 - Pages 126 – Tables 37 – Figures Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value in USD Billion KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Guangzhou LiQi Intelligent Technology Co, SZZT Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hunghui IT Co. Ltd, Slaab, Inc., Nexcom International Co Ltd, KIOSK Information Systems, IER SAS, NCR Corporation, Samsung Electronics, ZIVELO, and Meridian Kiosks. SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By End-User, And By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Kiosk Market Overview

Market Driver

Rising Demand for Self-Service Technologies : Businesses in sectors including retail, banking, hotel, and healthcare are progressively using self-service kiosks to improve customer experience and operational efficiency. Kiosks diminish reliance on personnel, facilitate round-the-clock service provision, and decrease customer wait times, leading to expedited transactions and enhanced convenience. This automation trend is assisting firms in addressing workforce shortages while preserving service quality.

Technological Advancements Enhancing User Experience : Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things are transforming the kiosk experience. Capabilities such voice recognition, facial authentication, gesture control, and real-time personalization empower kiosks to provide intelligent, data-informed customer engagements. The integration of mobile applications and CRM systems enables organizations to provide a cohesive omnichannel experience, positioning smart kiosks as a pivotal touchpoint in consumer engagement.

Growing Focus on Contactless and Cashless Interactions : The worldwide transition to contactless technology, expedited by the COVID-19 epidemic, has rendered kiosks indispensable for secure, sanitary, and efficient service provision. Kiosks provide touchless transactions through integrated NFC, RFID, QR code scanning, and mobile wallet functionalities. These characteristics not only diminish physical contact but also augment payment security, allowing firms to fulfill contemporary consumer expectations and regulatory health standards.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

Market Restraint

High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs : Notwithstanding the enduring operational advantages, the capital investment necessary for the design, development, and deployment of kiosks is considerable. Expenses encompass tailored hardware, software licenses, UX/UI design, and peripheral integrations. Furthermore, enterprises must consider continuous maintenance, software upgrades, and possible hardware substitutions. These budgetary constraints can impede adoption, particularly for small and medium firms functioning within limited budgets.

Data Security and Privacy Concerns : Kiosks handle sensitive data, including banking passwords, health records, and personal identifiers, rendering them susceptible to cyber intrusions. Any violation may result in data theft, reputational harm, or regulatory sanctions. To avert this, enterprises must allocate resources towards end-to-end encryption, firewalls, secure cloud connectivity, and adherence to data security regulations such as GDPR or HIPAA. These constraints elevate both the intricacy and expense of kiosk implementations.

Limited Customization and Integration Challenges : Businesses often want kiosks tailored to specific workflows, branding, and system configurations. However, commercial solutions may exhibit incompatibility with existing IT infrastructure, like ERP, CRM, or POS systems. Customization extends deployment timelines and increases costs. Compatibility issues, software fragmentation, and vendor lock-in can result in less flexibility and extended ROI, making deployment less attractive for large-scale implementations.

Geographical Dominance

North America leads the kiosk industry owing to its early adoption of modern technology, robust retail infrastructure, and significant consumer inclination towards self-service systems. The region's strong digital payment infrastructure and need for contactless experiences are driving the expansion of kiosks in retail, healthcare, and transportation sectors. Strategic investments by principal stakeholders and governmental digitalization initiatives persist in driving market expansion in this region.

Key Players

The“Global Kiosk Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Guangzhou LiQi Intelligent Technology Co, SZZT Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hunghui IT Co. Ltd, Slaab, Inc., Nexcom International Co Ltd, KIOSK Information Systems, IER SAS, NCR Corporation, Samsung Electronics, ZIVELO, and Meridian Kiosks.

Kiosk Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Type, End-User and Geography.



Kiosk Market, by Type



Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)



Vending Kiosks



Information Kiosks



Interactive Kiosks Ticketing Kiosks



Kiosk Market, by End-User



Transportation



Hospitality



Retail



Healthcare Banking and Financial Services



Kiosk Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Global Health Kiosk Market Size By Product (Telemedicine Kiosks, Self-service/ Informative Kiosks, Electronic Medical Record Management Kiosks, Payment Kiosks, Check-in Kiosks), By Application (Clinics, Hospitals, Laboratories, Pharma Stores), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Retail POS Software Market Size By Type (Traditional, Mobile, Cloud-Based, Self-Service Kiosks, Hybrid), By Features (Inventory Management, Customer Relationship Management, Reporting & Analytics, Loyalty Programs, Payment Processing, Employee Management, Multi-Store Support, Integration with Third-Party Applications, Offline Mode Capability, Customization & Scalability), By End-Users (Grocery Stores, Apparel & Fashion Retailers, Electronics & Appliance Retailers, Restaurants & Food Service, Hospitality, Healthcare, Convenience Stores, Entertainment), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Interactive Kiosk Market Size By Type (Vending Kiosks, Self-Service Kiosks), By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Vertical (Transportation, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Kiosk Operating System Market Size By Type (Windows, Android, iOS, and Other), By Application (Financial Services, Retail, Healthcare, Logistics, Government, and Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Kiosk Software providing superior efficiency in business operations

Visualize Kiosk Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: ... Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook SOURCE – Verified Market Research®