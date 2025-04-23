AAO 2025 Annual Session To Feature Dual Launch: Designerties® And Braces By Youtm Revolutionize Practice Marketing
AAO 2025 to Feature Dual Launch: DesignerTies® and Braces By YouTM to Revolutionize Practice MarketingAs a working orthodontist, I created DesignerTies® and Braces By YouTM to solve real challenges we all face-engaging patients, growing our practices, and standing out in a crowded market.” - Dr. Tim WigalCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Orthodontic practices seeking fresh ways to connect with patients-both in the chair and on the phone-will want to head straight to Booth #627 at this year's AAO Annual Session.
There, Dr. Tim Wigal, a practicing orthodontist and inventor, will unveil two interconnected innovations: DesignerTies® , a subscription-based engagement and marketing program, and Braces By YouTM , a fully customizable mobile app designed to deepen patient connection throughout treatment.
DesignerTies® delivers 10 seasonal engagement kits per year, each with unique themed ligature ties, promotional materials, and social content. At just $299/month, it's an all-in-one marketing engine for fun, referrals, and visibility.
Braces By YouTM extends that excitement into the digital realm. Patients design their smiles in 3D, track treatment progress, earn rewards through gamified features, and receive practice-curated videos and product suggestions. At $599/month and a free iPad with a one-year commitment, it's a bold leap into the future of orthodontic care.
Together, these programs are designed to boost compliance, increase referrals, and modernize the patient experience. Built by ortho pros, for ortho pros.
Turbocharge your practice with DesignerTies® and Braces By YouTM
