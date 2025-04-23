Justin Foster Wins First Place For The Book A Clique To A Cult At The Bookfest® Awards Spring 2025

Author Justin Foster

A Clique To A Cult

First Place The BookFest Awards Spring 2025

The BookFest Adventure

- Justin FosterRED BANKS, MS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Justin Foster is a winner of a First Place Award at The BookFest Awards Spring 2025 for his book titled A Clique To A Cult The book is honored in the Artistic & Technical – Book Design category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes,“Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”Justin says, "Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating A Clique To A Cult. Writing a Fiction Thriller has been a lifelong dream of mine. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary dreams."For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.ABOUT THE AUTHORJustin Foster was born and raised in Mississippi and remains a passionate outdoorsman with a deep love for nature. Known for his popular hunting show,“Southern Hoggers TV,” which aired on The Hunt Channel and The Pursuit Channel, Justin has shared his expertise and adventures with a wide audience. A cancer survivor, he discovered a newfound urge to write, channeling his experiences and resilience into storytelling.About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest website .

Desiree Duffy

Black Chateau

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.