Coaching For Causes: Gain Clarity And Give Back In May

Coaching for Causes Logo

11 certified professional coaches are donating their time and expertise to support 16 charitable organizations through Coaching for Causes

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coaching for Causes , the charitable coaching initiative founded in 2022 by professional development and career coach Caroline Lenher , ACC is returning for its fourth year.For the month of May, a team of 11 certified coaches are donating their time and expertise to offer one-on-one coaching sessions in exchange for charitable donations. Through this donation-based model, participants receive personalized coaching while supporting one (or more) of 16 nonprofit organizations. Sessions are available virtually and in-person.Coaching for Causes is built on two core principles-being of service and making a difference. Clients make a minimum donation of $75 directly to a selected Coaching for Causes nonprofit, and in return, receive a coaching session from a participating professional. 100% of donations go directly to the chosen organization.This year's initiative supports a wide range of causes-from health-related nonprofits like the American Brain Tumor Association and Fight Colorectal Cancer to community-driven organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters Los Angeles and Make-A-Wish, as well as global efforts like Doctors Without Borders and World Central Kitchen.Participating Nonprofits Include:- Alzheimer's Association- American Brain Tumor Association- Basser Center for BRCA- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles- Boston Children's Hospital- Doctors Without Borders- Fight Colorectal Cancer- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society- Make-A-Wish- Mary's Place- Ocean Conservancy- Parkinson's Foundation- Project Street Vet- Seeds of Peace- Susan G. Komen- World Central KitchenSince its launch, Coaching for Causes has evolved from a one-coach project into a growing movement. What began with a single idea has now brought together 11 coaches in 2025, all united by the desire to give back through their work. Individuals can book sessions, explore participating coaches, and select the causes that matter most to them via the organizations website.Founder Caroline Lenher explains,“Donating coaching hours in exchange for supporting impactful causes feels like the least we can do. It's a way to use our experience and expertise to help those seeking support while making our communities-and the world-a better place.”To participate, individuals can visit to choose a coach whose specialty aligns with their personal or professional goals. After selecting a coach, they make a direct donation to one of the 16 featured nonprofits, then book their coaching session. Whether seeking clarity, growth, or guidance-participants walk away with far more than a coaching session. They leave knowing they've contributed to something meaningful.For more information, visit and follow Coaching for Causes on LinkedIn .

Caroline Lenher

Coaching for Causes

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.