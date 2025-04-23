Kkday Announces New Universal Studios Japan Ticket Inventory For Summer Travel

KKday's latest USJ inventory release

New Inventory drops on April 25 for Admission Tickets, Express Passes, Super Nintendo World Entry Guarantee Bundles & more.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KKday, the leading travel e-commerce platform, is thrilled to announce the release of a new ticket inventory for Universal Studios Japan (USJ) just in time for the summer holiday season. Travelers planning to visit Japan between June 18 and July 27, 2025, can begin booking their tickets on April 25.With the U.S. summer break lining up perfectly with Japan's vibrant mid-year travel season, this is the ideal time for families, couples, and theme park enthusiasts to plan a trip to one of Asia's most iconic theme parks. Universal Studios Japan continues to attract global visitors with its blockbuster attractions, including The Wizarding World of Harry PotterTM, Jurassic Park–The Ride, and the hugely popular Super Nintendo WorldTM.Ticket Release Schedule:To accommodate the growing demand for travel to Japan this summer, KKday is releasing ticket inventory in two waves:Universal Studios Japan Admission TicketsAvailable starting April 25 (Friday), 12:00 PM JSTExpress Passes , Super Nintendo WorldTM Bundles, VIP Tours , and Park CouponsAvailable starting April 25 (Friday), 3:00 PM JSTThis newly released batch of tickets covers one of the year's busiest and most sought-after travel periods. With summer crowds expected to surge and certain attractions requiring advance timed entry, travelers are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment.A Variety of Ticket Options – All in One PlaceKKday offers a seamless, one-stop solution for booking all types of Universal Studios Japan tickets, including:1. Standard Admission Tickets – Perfect for those planning a full day of adventure in the park.2. Admission + Express Pass 4 or Express Pass 7 Bundles – Skip the long lines and maximize your time with priority access to top rides like Mario Kart: Koopa's - Challenge, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and more.3. VIP Tours – Enjoy a premium park experience with guided access, insider tips, and additional perks for a stress-free day.Travelers can also find convenient add-ons such as Super Nintendo WorldTM Timed Entry tickets, digital coupons for in-park purchases, and bundle options for families or groups.Don't Miss: ONE PIECE Premier Summer 2025From July 1 to October 6, 2025, USJ will once again host the wildly popular ONE PIECE Premier Summer event. First launched in 2007, this limited-time experience brings the epic world of ONE PIECE to life with immersive storytelling and blockbuster entertainment. This year's highlights include:Sanji's Pirate Restaurant – A themed dining experience with flavorful meals and signature hospitality by Sanji himself.One Piece Story Ride – A high-energy coaster adventure with Luffy and Usopp that lets guests dive into the ONE PIECE universe with full-body thrills.Whether you're a loyal fan or discovering the Grand Line for the first time, this seasonal event promises high-impact excitement for all ages.Book with Confidence on KKdayAs an official ticket partner, KKday offers a hassle-free and reliable way to secure your USJ experience. Enjoy:- Instant confirmation & secure e-tickets- Flexible booking options with a wide variety of ticket types and bundles- Major credit card support and secure checkout- Dedicated customer support to assist with your travel plansWith unforgettable summer events and must-see attractions around every corner, Universal Studios Japan is the place to be in 2025 - and KKday makes getting there easy. Book your tickets starting April 25 and get ready for a blockbuster adventure in Osaka!

