Merit Network Inc. Receives USDA Grant To Enhance Digital Outcomes In Rural Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Network is proud to announce it has received a $831,865 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) under the Rural Utilities Service's (RUS) Broadband Technical Assistance (BTA) program. This funding will support Merit Network's ongoing work with rural communities to develop digital skills, enhance online safety, and strengthen digital readiness for municipalities and businesses. The USDA's BTA Program focuses on providing technical assistance to help rural communities expand broadband access and adoption.

"By working with local communities around the state, Merit Network will help create new opportunities for rural residents. Merit is excited to be able to play a role in helping expand digital opportunities that strengthen lifelong learning, telehealth, employment, and rural prosperity," said Roger Blake, President and CEO of Merit Network.

This project will develop a community-driven digital strategy and educational resources to promote investment attraction and the effective use of broadband infrastructure through 2027. Created collaboratively by academic researchers from the Quello Center at Michigan State University, Merit Network, and other partners, the framework supports community engagement in broadband planning and digital skills development.

Charlotte Bewersdorff, Merit VP of Community Engagement, noted: "Merit brings a significant amount of expertise to this work. Our teams, including digital opportunity experts, researchers, and broadband infrastructure practitioners, strive to serve as unbiased facilitators, working to encourage focused action at the local level."

This strategic approach augments Merit's long-term goals to ensure sustainable and comprehensive digital success across Michigan.

Merit Network, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation governed by Michigan's public universities, operating the nation's longest-running regional research and education network. Established in 1966, Merit offers high-performance networking, IT, security, and community engagement solutions for various educational, governmental, and non-profit sectors in Michigan. Merit works to enhance digital opportunity and facilitate broadband expansion in rural areas. For more information, visit .

