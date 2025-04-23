Alpine Power Systems Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Technical Training Lab At Corporate Headquarters

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DETROIT, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is proud to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art Technical Training Lab at its corporate headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. This advanced facility is designed to provide hands-on education for Alpine technicians and the next generation of critical power professionals, reinforcing the company's deep commitment to technical excellence, safety, and workforce development.

The Alpine Academy Training Lab, Powered By Alpine Power Systems

Outfitted with the latest DC power and battery technologies, the lab simulates real-world environments to prepare trainees for the installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of today's most complex critical power and telecom systems.

"As the Director of Technical Training & Safety at Alpine Power Systems, I am proud to lead our efforts in creating a training environment that empowers our technicians to not only develop critical skills but also to prioritize safety and efficiency in everything they do," said Dave Hulan. "This new lab represents our ongoing commitment to excellence, ensuring that our team is fully equipped with the latest technology and hands-on experience to meet the evolving needs of the critical power and telecom industries. By investing in our people, we are investing in the future of our company and the safety of the systems we support."

The lab includes battery systems from industry-leading manufacturers such as Enersys, Stryten Energy, C&D Technologies, MPINarada, CSB Battery, and East Penn Deka, with technologies including VRLA, FLA, Lithium-Ion, and Nickel-Cadmium. Trainees will also gain experience with Vertiv Liebert UPS systems, NetSure and GE (now OmniOn) Infinity power plants, EMSYS battery monitoring, and Alber diagnostic tools. The lab also features Raycap surge protection, Ciena networking gear, and additional equipment from Hindle Power, La Marche, Primax Technologies, Eagle Eye, EnviroGuard, Franklin Grid, Servato, Amphenol Telect and C&C Power.

In addition to internal training, the lab will serve as a showcase for current and prospective customers, allowing Alpine to demonstrate new technologies and solution capabilities in a controlled, real-time environment.

This investment builds upon Alpine's robust suite of critical power and telecom services, including turnkey system design and installation, preventative maintenance, and custom engineering solutions for mission-critical applications.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Over the decades, Alpine has expanded its operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in its industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001 Quality, 14001 Environmental, and 45001 Health & Safety Certified. The company complies with ITAR and NIST SP 800-171 standards, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining high levels of data security and facility protection.

