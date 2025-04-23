403
Heads Of GCC News Agencies Approve Recommendations To Enhance Joint Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- Heads of news agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries approved recommendations to enhance joint cooperation in several areas, including publication of economic reports, a unified Gulf bulletin, as well as exchange of news and archive materials and programs between official and unofficial media institutions.
During their 24th meeting held via videoconference and chaired by the Acting Director-General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Mohammad Al-Mannai, the committee has agreed that Kuwait, the host country, will publish a weekly report on the most important events and activities in the GCC countries, in addition to economic reports, short podcasts, and the unified Gulf bulletin.
In accordance with these recommendations, Kuwait, in cooperation with the GCC General Secretariat, will monitor and combat misleading and false news.
The recommendations also assigned Oman the responsibility for implementing a recommendation on cooperation in global coverage of major events, in addition to exchanging news archives of GCC countries and exchanging archival news materials and programs between official and unofficial media institutions.
The committee approved Saudi Arabia's initiative for each agency to prepare a visual documentary film in one of the following fields (economy, tourism, or environment) to be published through the Gulf News Agencies Network.
It also approved a program for the exchange of visits between editors, photographers, and technicians starting in January 2026.
The participants approved a proposal to hold a virtual photo exhibition during the upcoming 46th GCC Summit in the UAE, which will be presented at the next meeting of information ministers.
Regarding cooperation between Gulf news agencies with Jordan and Morocco, the committee agreed to a program for the exchange of visits between editors, photographers, and technicians.
The program would include diversifying areas of cooperation, particularly those related to the exchange of experiences in combating fake news and the use of artificial intelligence in news processing, starting in mid-August 2025.
The meeting, chaired by Al-Mannai, included Acting Director-General of Emirates News Agency, Mohammed Al-Hammadi, Director-General of Bahrain News Agency, Abdullah Buhejji, Director-General and Editor-in-Chief of Oman News Agency, Ibrahim Al-Azri, and Director-General of Qatar News Agency, Ahmad Al-Rumaihi, The Saudi Press Agency was represented by Vice President for the News Sector, Hassan Al-Asmari, in addition to Director of the Office of the Director-General of KUNA, Omar Al-Omar. (end)
