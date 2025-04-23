J.R. Dunn Jewelers Introduces Single Sourcetm: Blockchain-Backed Natural Diamonds With Verified Origins

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each Single SourceTM diamond is mined in ethically committed countries-Botswana, Namibia, or South Africa-and is digitally traceable through the TracrTM blockchain platform. Every diamond comes with a Blockchain Signature Card and scannable QR code, allowing clients to view its verified journey from rough to polished. Unlike traditional diamond supply chains, Single SourceTM offers unmatched confidence in a diamond's provenance.

"When I saw the opportunity to represent natural diamonds that create a positive impact in the communities where they're mined, I knew it aligned perfectly with our values." - Sean Dunn, Vice President

Thanks to direct partnerships with a triple sightholder with cutting factories at the source, Single SourceTM diamonds are not only 100% natural and ethically sourced-they're also competitively priced. Each country represented in the collection is rich in diamond heritage and benefits directly from the industry through job creation, education, and infrastructure development.

All loose diamonds and diamond solitaire jewelry in the collection are certified Single SourceTM, with traceability to a specific country of origin. J.R. Dunn's commitment aligns with the G7-led global push for stricter sourcing standards and mine-level transparency. By the end of 2025, all multi-stone jewelry in the collection is expected to be fully traceable to a single country of origin.

This first-of-its-kind experience in South Florida allows clients to explore their diamond's full story-from the country it came from to seeing it in its original rough form and final cut-offering more than just sparkle, but a story they can believe in.

"Single SourceTM diamonds are perfect for heirloom pieces. Each one tells a story that's uniquely yours." - Sean Dunn

Explore the collection at com/single-source-blockchain-diamonds or visit the J.R. Dunn showroom in Lighthouse Point.

About J.R. Dunn Jewelers

J.R. Dunn Jewelers is a second-generation luxury jeweler that has been family owned and operated since 1969-celebrating over 55 years of business. The flagship store is located in the heart of South Florida, well known for being an Official Rolex Jeweler as well as carrying the top designers in luxury jewelry and timepieces like Messika, Gucci, Breitling, Tag Heuer, Roberto Coin, and more. J.R. Dunn is one of the first successful omni-channel retailers in the industry, with a leading e-commerce website serving clients worldwide. J.R. Dunn Jewelers prides itself on providing superior client experience for each and every person, celebrating life's most joyous occasions. To learn more, visit us in our showroom or visit:

