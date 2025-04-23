Irobot Introduces Roomba® Max 705 Vac Robot + Autoemptytm Dock

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The debut of the RoombaMax 705 Vac marks a significant milestone in reinforcing our place in innovative floor cleaning technology," said Gary Cohen, iRobot CEO. "By combining cutting-edge innovation with our Company's legacy, the RoombaMax 705 Vac is a reflection of our deep commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient cleaning solutions that enhance our customers' lives."

As the most advanced robot vacuum joining iRobot's recently introduced suite of new Roomba robots, the Roomba® Max 705 Vac tackles all kinds of messes, making it the perfect choice for busy families. This cutting-edge robot vacuum provides virtually hands-free cleaning. Features include anti-tangle Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes to extract and eliminate debris from carpets and hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping Brush dedicated to cleaning even the hardest-to-reach areas, and Carpet Boost technology that automatically detects carpeting and auto-adjusts to increase suction power. Paired with PrecisionVisionTM AI and ClearViewTM Pro LiDAR technology, the Roomba® 705 Vac expertly maps rooms and swiftly navigates around objects of all shapes and sizes, day or night.

Hands-free cleaning is made even easier through the device's AutoEmptyTM Dock, which automatically empties and traps dust and debris for up to 75 days. For maximized efficiency, customers can start a cleaning mission through the press of a button on the Roomba® Max 705 Vac, a simple tap within the new Roomba® Home App, or via a quick voice command using their favorite voice assistant2. The Roomba® Max 705 Vac will be Matter-certified and compatible through the Apple HomeTM app later this year.

Pricing & Availability

The Roomba® Max 705 Vac Robot + AutoEmptyTM Dock ($899.99) is now available in North America and in select European markets (€699) on iRobot and online at select retailers starting on May 11, 2025.

1In spot clean mode with full battery compared to Roomba® 600 series robots

2 Works with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant-enabled devices. Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Siri is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba® robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 50 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit .

For iRobot Investors

