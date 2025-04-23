Sunwest Bank Adds Joe Seroke As EVP, Managing Director - Commercial Real Estate Banking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are delighted to welcome Joe Seroke to the Sunwest Bank team," said Carson Lappetito, President of Sunwest Bank. "With his extensive background in commercial real estate banking, he is a valuable addition to our real estate platform. His wealth of experience promises significant benefits for the bank and our clients."

Prior to joining Sunwest, Joe was a Senior Vice President of Debt Capital Markets for Real Capital Solutions - a $2.5B AUM CRE-focused private equity family office out of Boulder, CO. He managed a nationwide portfolio of 75+ loans totaling $1.8B in debt as well as existing and prospective lender relationships. Previously, Joe was a Senior Vice President at KeyBank covering the Colorado and Utah markets as well as a 17-year career at PNC, where Joe was most recently Senior Vice President and Market Leader of the Pacific Northwest/Western Canada region for PNC Real Estate Banking with prior coverage of sponsors across Texas as well as in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.

Seroke holds a Bachelor of Arts from Marietta College (OH) and received his MBA from Pennsylvania State University. He is an active member of the Colorado Chapter of NAIOP. Joe is based out of Denver, Colorado and enjoys the bountiful activities the mountains have to offer with his wife and two daughters.

"Given the caliber of the team and technology at Sunwest Bank and combined with a strong entrepreneurial spirit not readily found in the financial services industry, I am excited to join such a growth-focused organization," said Seroke. "This opportunity truly allows me to build on the skills acquired over my career to date in banking and the principal side of commercial real estate, and I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of Sunwest Bank."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit .

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with more than $3.5 Billion in assets. Headquartered in Sandy, UT, with operations in California, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, and Florida; Sunwest is an entrepreneurial business bank with a long tradition of providing excellent service to entrepreneurs, privately held corporations, family offices, small-medium sized business and real estate developers throughout the Western United States. Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank