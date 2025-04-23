Justfoodfordogs Expands Fresh Dog Food Portfolio At Petsmart

Frozen products available in over 900 PetSmart stores nationwide

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFoodForDogs , the pioneer in fresh, human-grade dog nutrition, is expanding its fresh-frozen offerings nationwide through a new partnership with PetSmart , the nation's largest omni-channel pet retailer. This retail expansion marks a significant step forward in making minimally processed, veterinarian-developed meals more accessible, reinforcing the industry's movement toward higher-quality, whole-food nutrition.

As consumer awareness around dog health continues to evolve, demand for fresh and frozen food has surged. In 2024, Circana data revealed that the fresh dog food category experienced a 30-percent increase in dollar sales within the multi-outlet retail channel (MULO), significantly outpacing the overall dog food category's growth of 2.4 percent during the same timeframe. Looking ahead, market research from Technavio projects that the fresh pet food market in the U.S. will grow by USD 3.2 billion between 2025 and 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2 percent. JustFoodForDogs has been at the forefront of this shift, offering research-backed nutrition made with high-quality meats and whole-food ingredients, free from preservatives, artificial fillers, and byproducts.

"Our PetSmart expansion's importance extends beyond access -it's about transforming the way people think about feeding their dogs," said Carey Tischler, president of JustFoodForDogs. "Today's dog parents expect real, science-driven nutrition that mirrors the standards they hold for their own food. Our PetSmart partnership makes it easier than ever to prioritize canine health with fresh, whole-food meals rooted in veterinary expertise."

"We know that pet parents are looking for cleaner and healthier food options to feed their dogs the best nutrition possible," said Erika Tervelt, vice president of consumables merchandising at PetSmart. "With our partnership with JustFoodForDogs we're expanding our offerings and are proud to provide high-quality, fresh-frozen options that meet the needs of pet parents and support their pets' well-being."

Meeting the Growing Demand for Better Dog Nutrition

As fresh food continues to disrupt the traditional dog nutrition landscape, major retailers are responding by expanding their offerings of minimally processed, research-backed meals. The addition of JustFoodForDogs' fresh-frozen recipes at PetSmart strengthens the brand's position as a category leader, offering a convenient, premium alternative to kibble and canned food.

With this expansion, PetSmart shoppers will now have access to a curated selection of JustFoodForDogs' most popular recipes, formulated by an in-house team of veterinarians and dog nutrition specialists. This partnership reflects a larger industry transformation, where fresh, whole-food meals are becoming the gold standard.

For more information about JustFoodForDogs and its mission to revolutionize dog nutrition, visit JustFoodForDogs and to shop JustFoodForDogs at PetSmart visit a local store or PetSmart .

About JustFoodForDogs

Founded in 2010, JustFoodForDogs revolutionized the fresh whole food movement for dogs when it opened the first open-to-the-public kitchen cooking food for dogs. It was started with one simple, primary objective – to increase the quality and length of life for as many dogs as possible through a clinically proven, balanced, whole-food diet. All food is made from human-grade ingredients, with necessary vitamins and minerals added to make the meals complete and balanced. All JustFoodForDogs recipes are developed by an internal team of experienced veterinarians (including specialists in nutrition, toxicology, and dermatology) and a dedicated group of pet parents. The company's dedication to research and innovation sets it apart from other brands in the fresh pet food industry. Today, consumers can find JustFoodForDogs at JustFoodForDogs retail locations, their favorite retailers and on-line at JustFoodForDogs. The company's offerings include daily meals, shelf-stable products, supplements, and treats. To learn more about JustFoodForDogs, visit JustFoodForDogs .

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates nearly 1,700 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day CampTM and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 11 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

Media Contact:

TURNER PR

[email protected]

SOURCE JustFoodForDogs

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED