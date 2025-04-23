Flacktek Highlights New Technologies, Expands Global Reach At Major Trade Shows

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For FlackTek, these events are key to engaging with industry professionals, partners, and innovators - fostering insight-sharing and collaborative opportunities that drive meaningful progress and innovation.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, FlackTek consistently showcases its latest technologies at trade shows, often featuring a new machine specifically for live customer demonstrations. One recent highlight has been the introduction of the MEGA FlackTek , capable of handling up to 300 kg per batch. These real-time demonstrations generate consistently positive feedback, giving attendees a firsthand look at the advanced technology and capabilities FlackTek continues to develop.

"Trade shows across Europe provide an invaluable opportunity to connect directly with our customers, better understand regional market needs, and showcase our latest innovations in real time," said Bob Umland, FlackTek's global director of sales and marketing. "These events are not just about visibility - they're about building lasting relationships and reinforcing our commitment to local support and global collaboration."

These events also offer a unique opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with our local channel partners, reinforcing a unified presence, combining global technology with regional expertise, and showing customers that support is never far away. Working together on panels and with booth presence strengthens relationships across the supply chain and ensures our solutions are backed by a deep understanding of the local market landscape.

FlackTek's participation in European trade shows also offers key insights into evolving market dynamics and regional business trends. Engaging with international partners allows the company to better align its solutions with customer needs, while also gathering meaningful feedback from existing clients. These interactions help strengthen FlackTek's global network and support its ongoing efforts to deliver localized service backed by worldwide expertise.

