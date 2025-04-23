Nissan Americas Donates To Habitat For Humanity To Support Affordable Housing And Community Development Across The U.S.

ATLANTA, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity International today announced the continuation of its long-standing global partnership with Nissan Americas. This year, Nissan's donation will support vehicle purchases, house sponsorships and broader Habitat initiatives to help further the global housing organization's mission of building homes, communities and hope around the world. To date, Nissan has contributed more than $21 million in donations since the partnership began in 2005.

The donation also will directly support three local Habitat affiliates-Habitat for Humanity Chicago, St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity, and Habitat for Humanity of Long Island.

"For a remarkable 20 years, Nissan has maintained its valued and trusted partnership with Habitat for Humanity because of its unmatched impact to local communities and its unwavering dedication to furthering its mission," said Ali Tonn, senior manager, philanthropy for Nissan North America. "It brings us joy and pride to see Nissan Frontier trucks on Habitat for Humanity work sites, loaded with the building materials that make home ownership dreams come true."

Nissan first partnered with Habitat when the company donated 50 trucks and mobilized employees to support rebuilding efforts following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Over the years, Nissan has donated 163 additional vehicles and logged over 180,000 employee volunteer hours working alongside future homeowners across the U.S. Nissan also proudly served as a sponsor for Habitat's 2023 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Nissan has been a strong and dedicated partner with Habitat for nearly two decades. Their generous donations over the years and the many volunteers who've worked alongside those in need of decent housing has made such a difference in the lives of families and communities," said Charlita Stephens-Walker, vice president of corporate partnerships and cause marketing at Habitat for Humanity International. "We are so grateful for Nissan's continued support of Habitat and their unwavering commitment to strengthening communities and expanding affordable housing opportunities."

