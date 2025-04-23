Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Solar Panel System (MBQ-316)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Densely populated urban and metropolitan areas have tall buildings with ample, unused south-facing walls. I thought there should be a way to accurately emplace solar panels in solar windows on the exterior walls of high risers to fully utilize electromagnetic radiation," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the Solar Windows. My design would transform the photovoltaic industry by creating enough renewable energy to become zero-energy, lowering operating/maintenance costs, and increasing energy resiliency during power outages."

The invention provides wall-mounted (vertical) solar panels that would be accurately emplaced in the path of the sun or day's arc. In doing so, it maximizes the exposure of solar cells to the photons of the red (visible) and near infrared (not visible) portions of the spectrum. As a result, it optimizes efficiency and power. It also promotes environmental stewardship for sustainable development, it supports climate mitigation, and it minimizes the need for conventional natural resources in the energy market. Additionally, the invention features a customizable and eco-friendly design that is ideal for urban and metropolitan areas and should be of interest to architects in condominium boards, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-316, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

